Alexander Isak Joins Liverpool Training Amid Huge Injury Boost

Liverpool’s record signing was briefly involved for Sweden over the international break.

Grey Whitebloom

Alexander Isak got on the pitch for Liverpool for the first time.
Liverpool fans got their first sight of Alexander Isak in action for Liverpool after the club’s record signing joined training for the first time on Tuesday.

The £125 million ($169 million) recruit officially signed for Liverpool after a tumultuous summer saga in the final hours of Deadline Day. After putting pen to paper on a bumper contract, Isak jetted off to join up with Sweden for September’s international break.

Jon Dahl Tomasson insisted that Isak wasn’t anywhere near ready to start a competitive fixture after spending his summer in self-imposed exile. The Sweden boss afforded his star striker 18 minutes in the 2–0 defeat to Kosovo on Monday night and within 48 hours he was out on the Kirkby pitches.

Aside from the sight of Isak, Liverpool supporters may have been even more encouraged by Jeremie Frimpong’s involvement. The £29.5 million summer arrival from Bayer Leverkusen was pictured scampering around with his usual zesty energy after being sidelined through injury.

The jet-heeled fullback missed Liverpool’s final two games of August after damaging his hamstring an hour into his Premier League debut. With Conor Bradley also working his way back from a muscular issue, Arne Slot was forced to start central midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai in the backline.

This tactical reshuffle worked a treat, as the hard-running Hungarian dutifully embraced his newfound defensive duties while still boasting the stamina to contribute to Liverpool’s attacking raids. It was Szoboszlai’s spectacular free kick which decided a stale clash with Arsenal a fortnight ago.

Bradley returned to the bench for that clash and was deemed fit enough to join up with Northern Ireland this month. The proud international started against Luxembourg last week and played the full 90 minutes of a 3–1 defeat to Germany, which was incidentally clinched by another free kick from a Liverpool player, on this occasion Florian Wirtz.

Isak and Frimpong will get the chance to combine with their new teammates later this week before travelling to Burnley on Sunday.

