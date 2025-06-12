‘Unbelievable’—Kevin De Bruyne Bids Farewell to Man City After Joining New Club
Kevin De Bruyne offered a heartfelt farewell to Manchester City after seeing his move to Serie A giants Napoli confirmed.
The Belgium international cut a frustrated figure when he admitted City had opted against offering him a new contract, bringing an end to his decade of service at the Etihad Stadium as part of a major squad overhaul.
Amid suggestions of a shock move to Liverpool or a transfer to Major League Soccer, Napoli emerged as leading suitors for his signature and worked hard to convince De Bruyne to take his talents to Naples—a city with a rich history in De Bruyne’s personal life as the site of his wedding in 2017.
With his move to Napoli now confirmed, De Bruyne, whose tenure at City will be memorialised by a statue, bid one final farewell to fans.
“It’s been unbelievable to have the 10 years that I had with everything that happened here. It’s been an unbelievable ride and an absolute pleasure,” De Bruyne said in a farewell ceremony.
“It was a joy working really hard to try and help create something that brought the Club the success we enjoyed. I’m super proud to have played a part in that. Manchester has been my home and my family’s home for these past 10 years.
“Everybody pushed me so hard inside and outside the club to be the best version of myself. They made me so much better than I was before.
“And the City fans were so welcoming from the beginning and to have had a full stadium supporting me and family [was] indescribable.
“Thank you very much.”