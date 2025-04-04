Kevin De Bruyne Primed for MLS Move After Man City Exit
Kevin De Bruyne says he will leave Manchester City at the end of the 2024-25 Premier League season, but it’s likely not the end of the road for the Belgian international.
The 33-year-old, who is without a contract past season’s end, has helped City win 16 major trophies and has 118 Premier League assists, second only to Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs, while scoring 106 goals.
But with the potential of MLS, Saudi Arabia, a European move, and more, where could he be lacing up his boots next?
Kevin De Bruyne: 7 Potential Destinations for the Man City Star
New York City FC: MLS
New York City FC currently have two Designated Player spots open and just one DP on their roster. As part of the City Football Group, a move would be pretty straightforward for De Bruyne, and joining MLS is something he has shown interest in through the past.
While the club have not been one to spend exorbitantly on DPs and aging European stars in recent years, De Bruyne could be an option as they look to replace some of the contributions they lost in Santiago Rodriguez's departure.
So far this season, New York City FC have a 2-2-2 record and are in their penultimate season at Yankee Stadium before moving to Etihad Park.
San Diego FC: MLS
De Bruyne expressed interest in joining MLS expansion side San Diego FC in May 2024, but while there may be interest from his side, the club no longer holds his MLS discovery rights, per GiveMeSport’s Tom Bogert.
San Diego FC have some roster flexibility and an open Designated Player spot, they could fit him in within the often complicated MLS roster rules, and San Diego has been a city that the Belgian midfielder has frequented in the past.
Sporting director Tyler Heaps confirmed that conversations had occurred but previously said the salary expectations wouldn’t fit within the club's budgets. However, given De Bruyne’s declining contributions and San Diego’s rise in their first-ever MLS season, it could be a more realistic possibility now.
With a 3-1-2 start to the season, San Diego find themselves in good form and could use a summer-boosting DP signing to join their two current DPs of Hirving “Chucky” Lozano and Anders Dreyer.
MLS: Toronto FC
Toronto FC have the second-highest payroll in MLS at the moment, with struggling superstar Lorenzo Insigne taking up one of their DP spots on over $15 million per season. However, while the club has lined up moves for him to leave and offered buyouts, he has refused to step away from his current contract.
If Toronto can convince him to leave, however, they could be enticed to bring in a global superstar on a similar contract, looking to bring themselves back to a competitive level in MLS ahead of the potential “soccer boom” that will come with the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Canada.
Neom SC: Saudi First Division League
Saudi Arabia has long been doubted from De Bruyne’s camp, but it will surely come calling to gauge his potential interest. At the same time, the money will likely dwarf any other offers.
However, it may not be with one of the big clubs in the top division. Upstart club Neom SC, which is based off the new Saudi Arabian line city, has ample funds and has been building with hopes of moving to the Saudi Pro League.
Algerian international and former Premier League player Saïd Benrahma currently plays for them, as do several Saudi national team players, including former Canadian dual international Ahmed Alghamdi.
There could also be the potential that he joins Al-Hilal, Neymar’s former club, for a run in the FIFA Club World Cup, before making a move––or potentially staying with the first division’s second-place team.
Fenerbahçe SK: Turkey
Once the hotspot for retiring superstars, De Bruyne could make his way to Fenerbahçe SK in Turkey and rejoin Jose Mourinho, who coached him earlier in his career.
In January, the Turkish giants were reportedly prepared to offer him upwards of £250,000 a week to join their project, as they look to return to the top of the Turkish league in 2025-26, given their likely second-place finish behind Galatasaray in 2024-25.
VfL Wolfsburg, KRC Genk: Germany and Belgium
As much as money will come calling from Saudi Arabia and MLS, emotions may lure De Bruyne back to the Bundesliga with VfL Wolfsburg or the Belgian league with his boyhood club of KRC Genk.
Either move would offer De Bruyne the chance to continue playing at a high level in Europe while stepping down to a level where his talents may shine through as they did when he was younger. At the same time, it would offer relatively little change to his family.