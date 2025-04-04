Why Is Kevin De Bruyne Leaving Manchester City?
After 10 years and 19 trophies, Kevin De Bruyne announced he is leaving Manchester City at the end of the 2024–25 season.
Manchester City's rollercoaster of a season just took another turn ahead of the impending Manchester derby. After months of speculation, De Bruyne confirmed his time in a blue shirt is quickly coming to an end.
De Bruyne leaves behind a legacy not many can even dream of. Not only is the midfielder a six-time Premier League champion, but he also played an integral role in helping Manchester City win their first and only Champions League title in 2023.
Now, he is bidding farewell to the Etihad after 413 (and counting) matches for Manchester City. De Bruyne managed 106 goals (and counting) across all competitions, including 70 in the Premier League alone. He also provided 118 assists in the English top-flight, second only to Ryan Giggs's all-time record of 162.
De Bruyne's announcement gave a bit of context into his tough decision to leave Manchester.
De Bruyne opted to leave Manchester City once his current contract expires this summer. The Belgian and the club did not ink a new deal, leaving De Bruyne free to explore other opportunities.
"Nothing about this is easy to write, but as football players, we all know this day eventually comes. That day is here—and you deserve to hear it from me first," De Bruyne wrote in his heartfelt announcement. "Whether we like it or not, it's time to say goodbye."
The midfielder saw his minutes for Manchester City slowly diminish this season, especially with the signing of Omar Marmoush in January. De Bruyne has been mostly reduced to coming off the bench for Pep Guardiola's team, and sometimes he ends matches as an unused substitute.
Dealing with such inconsistent minutes, as well as a few injuries, greatly hindered the 33-year-old's production. He went from equaling Thierry Henry's record for assists in a single Premier League season (20) in 2020 to managing just two goals and six assists in the competition five years later.
In short, De Bruyne was all-but watching his team move on without him. With only a few months left on his contract, it became clear that De Bruyne's time at the club would likely come to an end this summer.
"180 goals and assists is huge, but of course we are going to enjoy the last two months together," Guardiola said. "But emotionally, it’s tough. It’s difficult.”
De Bruyne's future remains up in the air. The Belgian was previously linked with a possible move to MLS to join new expansion team San Diego FC, but fans will have to wait and see De Bruyne's next move in the coming months.