How Many Trophies Has Kevin De Bruyne Won With Manchester City?
Kevin De Bruyne is undoubtedly one of the greatest Premier League midfielders, players of all time. Whenever the Belgian is on the ball, teams take notice. He can ping a ball wherever he wants, whenever he wants, with either foot and has been a key contributor all 10 years of his time at Manchester City.
De Bruyne shocked fans when he announced Friday, Apr. 4 that the 2024-25 season would be his last with the club. Truly the end of an era at Man City and the Premier League. He'll always be remembered for the club's historic treble, the Centurions title-winning team, the domestic treble and the four-peat, but how many trophies has the Belgian won during his 10-year tenure?
JOIN SI SOCCER'S MANCHESTER CITY WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
How Many Trophies Has Kevin De Bruyne Won With Manchester City?
Here's Kevin De Bruyne's full trophy haul with Manchester City:
- Premier League (6): 2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24
- FA Cup (2): 2018-19, 2022-23
- Carabao Cup (5): 2015-16, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21
- UEFA Champions League (1): 2022-23
- UEFA Super Cup (1): 2023
- FIFA Club World Cup (1): 2023
He's also won three Community Shields bringing his complete trophy haul to 19 major honors. He can bring it to a perfect 20 before the end of the season if Manchester City win the FA Cup. Surely the team will be extra motivated to get over the line in England's prestigious cup competition given they're already out of the Champions League and far behind in the title race.
De Bruyne's only won two FA Cups during his time in Manchester, but both wins came during iconic seasons. The 2018-19 season was the "domestic treble" during which KDB and Man City won all three trophies up for grabs in England. Though, while there's plenty of discussion around the validity of different doubles, trebles, etc., KDB will always have the true treble from 2022-23 when he won the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.
Not to mention, he's also been the PFA Players' Player of the Year twice, a five-time member of the Premier League Team of the Year along with other personal honors.