Will Kevin De Bruyne Play for Manchester City at 2025 FIFA Club World Cup?
Question marks surround Kevin De Bruyne's place at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup after the 33-year-old confirmed he is leaving Manchester City at the end of the season.
De Bruyne announced his impending departure from the defending English champions in a heartfelt message that left the soccer community whirling. After 10 years in a blue shirt, the Belgian is moving on from the Etihad this summer, leaving behind a legacy of 19 trophies, 116 (and counting) assists in the Premier League and over 400 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City.
While Manchester City will primarily focus on finishing the Premier League season in the top four and winning the FA Cup, they still have the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup to think about.
The winner of the newly expanded competition will take home up to $125 million in prize money, but De Bruyne might not be around to help Manchester City claim the ultimate reward.
Pep Guardiola is unsure if De Bruyne will play for Manchester City at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. The midfielder is technically eligible to feature in the group stage since his contract does not expire until June 30, but the decision has yet to be made on his potential involvement in the competition.
“It’s a good question [if De Bruyne will play for City at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup]. I don’t know,” Guardiola said. “He has to decide. It’s a new competition. I hope he can continue to play football in another place, but it depends on risk and contracts for the future."
De Bruyne would no longer be under contract with Manchester City once the knockout stage unfolds in July, with the final set to be played at MetLife Stadium on July 13.
“I don’t know," Guardiola added. "The club has to talk to him, and he has to say what he wants to do.”
Still, the Spanish manager sees the potential in sending De Bruyne off with one final trophy.
"Of course [it would be a fitting end for De Bruyne at Manchester City], but I don’t know," Guardiola reiterated. "Kevin has to tell us if it can be possible or not.”
Even if De Bruyne does not participate in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, he can still end his Manchester City career with silverware. The Citizens are through to the FA Cup semifinals and are the last of the Premier League "Big Six" remaining in the tournament.
While De Bruyne is a sure-bet to feature in the FA Cup, he still has a few months to decide whether he makes the trip to the United States for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. He also must decide where his next chapter unfolds as a potential move to MLS looms ahead.