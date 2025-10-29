Key Attribute That Separates Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe Named
Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé are two of the most prolific goalscorers in the world today, but according to Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, the Norwegian edges the Frenchman when it comes to who has the most powerful shot.
There’s arguably nobody better than the Italian to offer a verdict on the matter considering he spent three seasons playing alongside Mbappé at Paris Saint-Germain and is now sharing a dressing room with Haaland at Man City.
In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Donnarumma was asked who of the pair has the most powerful shot, and last season’s Champions League winner had a clear winner in that department.
“I think Erling [Haaland] does,” Donnarumma confessed. “He’s left-footed, so he’s different from Kylian [Mbappé]. They’re both hard to play against, so it’s complicated. But I would rather have Erling [Haaland] playing for my side.”
It’s a bold statement considering many regard Mbappé as the best striker in the world when he’s at his best. However, there’s no denying Haaland’s incredible knack for finding the back of the net, one that’s defined him his whole career.
This season, Haaland already has 24 goals for club and country across all appearances. Mbappé, though, is not far behind with 19.
Donnarumma on Haaland: We Got On Well Immediately
Donnarumma, himself regarded as one of the very best goalkeepers in the world, also opened up about the “strong friendship” he’s formed with Haaland since he arrived at the Etihad Stadium late in the summer window.
“When a friendship becomes so strong, it can’t be explained, and the impact between us was very positive. I’d say we just got on well immediately,” Donnarumma explained. “We always respected each other, even before we met.
“We make a lot of banter about playing each other in the national teams.”
Haaland's Norway currently top Group I of the UEFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers, with Donnarumma’s Italy three points behind in second. The two nations will meet in the upcoming November international action, in a match that will have massive ramifications for each side’s World Cup hopes.
“I’d say they [Norway] are in a better situation than us now,” Donnarumma said. “But there are still two games left to play. It will be difficult to face each other, as it will be difficult to play against him. I know how strong he is and what chances he can create. It will be hard to face him both as a player and as a friend.”