Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Makes Goalscoring History in Champions League Final
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia reaffirmed his status as the best January signing in recent history after scoring Paris Saint-Germain's fourth goal in the Champions League final. In doing so, he became the first Georgian player ever to score on the grandest stage in club football.
Coming into the game, Kvaratskhelia vs. Denzel Dumfries was a highlight battle given both players' performances throughout the tournament. On the night, there was one clear winner.
PSG dominated Inter from the jump playing through them with ease. Whether it was out wide through Désiré Doué, Kvaratskhelia or slicing them up in the middle with Vitinha pinging passes, Luis Enrique's team were far and away the better side in Munich. European finals hosted in Germany have a knack of marking first-time Champions League winners, but PSG had no fear. They never abandoned their style in the face of a staunch Italian side under Simone Inzaghi.
Kvaratskhelia latched onto a clever flick-on from Ousmane Dembélé as he barreled toward Yann Sommer's goal. He made no mistake once in the penalty area to beat the Swiss goalkeeper at his near post running off to celebrate. A fifth was added on by 19-year-old Senny Mayulu.
The game was arguably out of reach after Doué’s second, but this was an exclamation point. Game over, the trophy is coming to Paris for the first time in club history.
After a shaky league phase, PSG turned it up a notch in the knockout stage. They dispatched Stade Brestois 29, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal to reach the final. While scorelines along the way might not reflect utter dominance, their performances certainly showcase their status as the best team in Europe this season.