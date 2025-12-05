Ruben Amorim Takes Firm Stance on Kobbie Mainoo ‘Transfer Plea’
Ruben Amorim offered no reassurances to Kobbie Mainoo after reports claimed that the Manchester United midfielder has become “deeply frustrated” with his lack of game time and is reportedly desperate to leave the club on loan in January.
The academy graduate was thought to be eager to explore a loan move over the summer transfer window in order to ensure guaranteed minutes, but United ruled out any exit—temporary or permanent. The academy graduate has since been stranded on the bench.
Mainoo is one of only four first-teamers yet to start a Premier League match for the Red Devils, featuring for a grand total of just 171 minutes across nine appearances. The 20-year-old’s only start was the shock Carabao Cup second round defeat to Grimsby Town.
Unsurprisingly, Mainoo, who was once considered United’s next great hope, has grown exasperated with his lack of opportunities this term, especially with his place in England’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in major jeopardy.
According to The Athletic, the starlet is “ready to seek a loan move” during the winter window and is keen on making the switch abroad. Bayern Munich are among the clubs to have shown previous interest as well as Napoli, who signed Rasmus Højlund on loan over the summer and Scott McTominay from Man Utd in 2024.
The Red Devils are expected to wait until after the Africa Cup of Nations to make a call on Mainoo’s future, with Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo’s involvement at the tournament stretching Amorim’s squad.
United could sanction a loan move to preserve Mainoo’s value should they opt for a summer sale, but they are still weighing up their options.
Amorim Bullish on Mainoo Involvement
Amorim has pulled no punches when addressing questions over Mainoo’s limited involvement, insisting he’s only interested in selecting the best team possible following United’s 1–1 draw with West Ham on Thursday—in which Mainoo was an unused substitute.
Asked whether he understood why Mainoo was such a significant talking point, Amorim responded: “Of course I understand. My job is to answer but I am trying to answer always the same thing. And you ask me always the same thing.
“I understand what you are saying. You love Kobbie. He starts for England, but that doesn’t mean I need to [play] Kobbie when I feel I shouldn’t [play] Kobbie.”
Then quizzed on whether or not Mainoo will play more during AFCON, Amorim said: “I don’t know. It’s the same question. I don’t know what is going to happen. It depends. If I see in the training it is the best thing, I will put [him in]. That is the only way I know how to respond to that.”