Kylian Mbappe Becomes First Player in Champions League History to Accomplish Legendary Feat
Kylian Mbappé is no stranger to scoring goals in the Champions League, but he just accomplished a feat that no one in the history of the competition has done before.
Mbappé played his best soccer in the second leg of Real Madrid's knockout phase playoff tie against Manchester City. The 26-year-old bagged a hat trick to lift get his side past the defending English champions and into the Champions League round of 16.
The hat trick was Mbappé's first ever at the Santiago Bernabéu. He is now the only player in Champions League history to score a hat trick at the Santiago Bernabéu and the Camp Nou.
Check out his hat trick against City below.
Mbappé's hat trick at the Camp Nou came back in 2021 while he was still representing Paris Saint-Germain. The Frenchman scored three goals in the first leg of PSG's round of 16 tie against Barcelona at just 22 years old. He became the first player in over 20 years to score a Champions League hat trick at the Camp Nou; Andriy Shevchenko accomplished the feat with Dynamo Kyiv in 1997.
Despite all the legendary goalscorers in Champions League history, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, Mbappé is the only player to bag a hat trick at the two iconic stadiums.
Mbappé's hat trick against City at the Santiago Bernabéu was his second in a white shirt. He bagged his first ever Real Madrid hat trick against Real Valladolid on Jan. 25.
Since his move to Madrid, Mbappé has found the back of the net 28 times across all competitions. He now has seven goals in the Champions League for Los Blancos and will look to keep up his elite goalscoring form in the round of 16.