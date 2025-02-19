Real Madrid 3–1 Manchester City: Player Ratings as Kylian Mbappe's Hat Trick Eliminates City From Champions League
Kylian Mbappé's first hat trick at the Santiago Bernabéu lifted Real Madrid past Manchester City and into the Champions League round of 16.
Real Madrid came into the second leg of their Champions League tie against Manchester City up 3–2 on aggregate after Jude Bellingham bagged a stoppage time winner at the Etihad. Los Blancos picked up right where they left off one week later. Raúl Asencio sent a pinpoint ball over the top to find Kylian Mbappé, who chipped a clinical finish over Ederson just four minutes into the match.
Carlo Ancelotti's men took full control after the early goal and it was only a matter of time before the hosts doubled their lead. Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo all linked up to carve City's defense before playing the ball to Mbappé inside the penalty box. The Frenchman sent Joško Gvardiol to ground before burying his second goal of the night.
Real Madrid came out of the tunnel looking for more goals, and who else but Mbappé to find the back of the net. The 26-year-old sent a left-footed strike past Ederson in the 61st minute to bag his second hat trick in a white shirt. Nico González scored nothing more than a consolation goal for the visitors in the 92nd minute.
After the lopsided match concluded, City were officially eliminated 6–3 on aggregate from the Champions League. It is the second consecutive season Real Madrid delivered the final blow to the Citizens in the competition, and City are now looking at the possibility of ending the season trophyless. Los Blancos, meanwhile, are headed to the round of 16 to face either Atlético Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen.
Check out the player ratings from the match below.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Manchester City (4-2-3-1)
Ratings provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Thibaut Courtois
7.2/10
RB: Fede Valverde
8.3/10
CB: Antonio Rüdiger
7.7/10
CB: Raúl Asencio
6.9/10
LB: Ferland Mendy
6.7/10
DM: Dani Ceballos
7.8/10
DM: Aurélien Tchouaméni
7.6/10
RW: Rodrygo
8.5/10
AM: Jude Bellingham
7.2/10
LW: Vinícius Júnior
7.2/10
ST: Kylian Mbappé
8.7/10
SUB: Eduardo Camavinga (78' for Ceballos)
6.1/10
SUB: Brahim Díaz (78' for Mbappé)
6/10
SUB: Luka Modrić (83' for Tchouaméni)
N/A
SUB: David Alaba (90' for Valverde)
N/A
SUB: Endrick (90' for Vinícius Júnior)
N/A
Manchester City Player Ratings vs. Real Madrid (4-4-2)
Ratings provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Ederson
6.2/10
RB: Abdukodir Khusanov
6.6/10
CB: Rúben Dias
6.1/10
CB: John Stones
N/A
LB: Joško Gvardiol
5.7/10
RM: Phil Foden
6.5/10
CM: Nico González
7.3/10
CM: İlkay Gündoğan
6.9/10
LM: Bernardo Silva
6.7/10
ST: Savinho
6.2/10
ST: Omar Marmoush
6.6/10
SUB: Nathan Aké (8' for Stones)
6.2/10
SUB: James McAtee (77' for Gündoğan)
6.1/10
SUB: Mateo Kovačić (77' for Foden)
6.1/10