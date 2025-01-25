Kylian Mbappe Scores Sensational First Hat Trick for Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappé bagged the first hat trick of his Real Madrid career in Los Blancos' 0–3 victory over Real Valladolid.
All the talk of Mbappé's slow start in a white shirt is nothing more than a distant memory now. The Frenchman came into Real Madrid's match against Real Valladolid on a four-game scoring streak that he extended in style.
Mbappé bagged his first goal of the night in the 30th minute after finishing off a lovely one-two with a curling shot that beat Karl Hein. The 26-year-old hit his signature celebration before embracing Jude Bellingham and no-doubt thanking the England international for the assist.
Mbappé found the back of the net again in the 57th minute. Fede Valverde won the ball back for Real Madrid in the midfield and Carlo Ancelotti's men were off to the races. Rodrygo blew past Real Valladolid, cut inside and found Mbappé on the overlap.
The France captain sent a low strike through the legs of the Real Valladolid defender and into the back of the net to give the visitors the 0–2 lead.
Just when it looked like Mbappé would have to settle for a brace, Mario Martín was sent off in the dying moments of the match for a poor challenge on Bellingham inside the box. Mbappé stepped up to the spot and completed his hat trick.
Mbappé has now scored 22 goals across all competitions for Real Madrid. He has found the back of the net eight times in his last five appearances and trails only Robert Lewandowski in the Pichichi race.
Ever since the Frenchman took responsibility for Real Madrid's defeat to Athletic Bilbao, he has looked like the Mbappé who starred for Paris Saint-Germain. He recently surpassed Thierry Henry on the all-time Champions League scoring charts and joined Karim Benzema as the only two Real Madrid players to ever score in six different competitions in a single season.
Now Mbappé has his first Real Madrid hat trick to add to his growing list of achievements in a white shirt.