Kylian Mbappe Receives Classy El Clasico Message from Real Madrid Legend
Sergio Ramos has backed Kylian Mbappé to deliver for Real Madrid in the season’s first El Clásico on Sunday.
Mbappé enjoyed a record-breaking first season at Real Madrid, but failed to defeat Los Blancos’ biggest rival Barcelona in any of the four matches he contested against them during 2024–25.
Barcelona twice bested Real Madrid in La Liga, while they also emerged victorious in the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup finals en route to a first-ever domestic treble.
Ramos, a Real Madrid legend and a former teammate of Mbappé’s at PSG, revealed he’s not only backing the Frenchman to deliver a result, but is also in constant communication with him ahead of the match.
“The upcoming Clásico? You already know my heart is white until death. I hope Madrid wins and my brother Kyky [Kylian Mbappe] puts up a great performance,” Ramos said to El Chiringuito.
“I will speak to Kylian Mbappe from now till the Clásico and motivate him for the game.”
Mbappé in Stellar Form Heading Into First El Clásico of 2025–26
Mbappé has been dominant to start the season as Real Madrid find themselves top of La Liga and perfect through two Champions League matches.
The Frenchman has 15 goals and two assists in all competitions including 10 in the Spanish top-flight. He's the first Los Blancos player to score 10 goals in the first nine league games of a campaign since Cristiano Ronaldo, and Madrid will need him fit and firing against their biggest rival.
Kylian Mbappé Statistics So Far in 2025–26
Competition
Appearances
Goals
Assists
La Liga
9
10
2
Champions League
2
5
0
Total
11
15
2
Though, manager Xabi Alonso recently downplayed the notion that Madrid are reliant on Mbappé right now for success.
“I wouldn’t say so,” Alonso said. “I’d say we’re very happy with him. He’s been decisive with his goals and his involvement. But there are many other things behind his goals. They’re all important.”
Mbappé has scored half of Real Madrid’s goals so far this season in La Liga and 71% (five of seven) of their goals in the Champions League. Vinícius Júnior is closest to the French forward in La Liga with five goals.
Barcelona have shown their defensive deficiencies early in the campaign as highlighted by Gonçalo Ramos’s game-winner in their loss to PSG, and Sevilla running roughshod over the Catalans in a 4–1 trouncing. Though, recent El Clásico history is on their side.
El Clásico is always must-watch, but Mbappé will be extra-motivated to win his first in the rivalry, widen the points gap at the top of the table, and now, by one of the club’s modern icons.