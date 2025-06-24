Kylian Mbappe ‘Could Be Handed’ Iconic Real Madrid Shirt Number
Kylian Mbappé is reportedly next in line to receive the iconic No. 10 shirt at Real Madrid once the new campaign gets underway.
When the Frenchman arrived at Real Madrid last summer, he settled for the No. 9 shirt, left vacant since the departure of his compatriot Karim Benzema. Mbappé went on to score 43 goals in his debut season at the biggest club in the world, winning the Pichichi Trophy and the European Golden Boot.
It goes without saying the No. 9 shirt served Mbappé well, but he could be in for an upgrade ahead of the 2025–26 season. With Luka Modrić set to leave the club after the FIFA Club World Cup concludes, the No. 10 will become available for the first time in eight years.
Real Madrid view Mbappé as the natural successor to Modrić’s No. 10, according to MARCA. The club believes the new shirt number will “boost the former PSG player’s image as a leader” despite his short time at Real Madrid.
Modern History of Real Madrid’s No. 10 Shirt
Player
Years in No. 10
Luka Modrić
2017–Present
James Rodríguez
2014–2017
Mesut Özil
2011–2014
Lassana Diarra
2009–2011
Wesley Sneijder
2008–2009
Robinho
2005–2009
Luís Figo
1999–2005
Mbappé has reportedly not asked for the change, but his history with the shirt number could sway his decision. The 26-year-old wore No. 10 at Monaco and currently wears it for the France national team. He spent most of his time at PSG donning the No. 7 shirt, but that belongs to Vinícius Júnior.
It would be an honor for Mbappé to inherit one of Real Madrid’s most meaningful shirt numbers, from a club legend and former Ballon d’Or winner no less. Plus, Los Blancos see the moment as an opportunity to “boost [Mbappé’s] brand in every way”.
Any potential change is not coming until later in the summer, though. Modrić will remain the owner of the No. 10 shirt until he officially bids farewell to the Spanish capital.
Only then could Mbappé become just the 10th player in the last 30 years to ever wear the iconic shirt for Real Madrid.