European Golden Boot Race: Top Scorers, Standings
The race for the European Golden Boot is still up for grabs entering the final week of action in domestic league competitions across the continent, with some already having come to an end.
The European Golden Boot award is handed out to the best scorer across all domestic leagues in Europe. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo collected the award for fun during the prime years of their careers, but other star forwards like Thierry Henry, Luis Suárez and Robert Lewandowski have also been awarded the prize.
Stars from all over Europe are still in contention and the 2024–25 award will go down to the wire. Viktor Gyökeres, Mohamed Salah and Kylian Mbappé, three prolific scorers, are the favorites to claim the award Harry Kane took home last season.
It's still anyone's guess who'll end up taking the award. Here's everything you need to know about the 2024–25 European Golden Boot race with the finish line a step away.
How is the European Golden Boot Award Decided?
The European Golden Boot is awarded on a weighted-points based system, where the goals players score are multiplied by a specific number based on where they play.
Goals scored by players competing in Europe's top five leagues—Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1—are worth two points. Goals from those who play in leagues ranked sixth to 22nd in UEFA's coefficient, like the Portuguese Primeira Liga, are worth 1.5 points. Goals from the remaining players competing in the lower ranked European leagues are worth one point.
The player with the most points at the end of the season will win the award.
Place
Player
Team
Goals
Points
1.
Viktor Gyökeres
Sporting Lisbon
39
58.5
2.
Kylian Mbappé
Real Madrid
29
58
3.
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
28
56
4.
Harry Kane
Bayern Munich
26
52
T5.
Robert Lewandowski
Barcelona
25
50
T5.
Mateo Retegui
Atalanta
25
50
It's all but guaranteed that the 2024–25 European Golden Boot will go to a first-time winner.
Viktor Gyökeres scored in Sporting Lisbon's title-deciding victory in the last game of the Primeira Liga season to up his tally to an impressive 39 league goals. With 58.5 points, Gyökeres has the outright lead in the race and is in line to become the first player to win the award whilst playing outside the top five leagues since 2002. However, the Sweden international's club season has come to an end, meaning he can no longer add to his points tally.
Kylian Mbappé is one goal away from usurping the top spot. The Frenchman has seven goals in his last four La Liga matches and if he scores again in Real Madrid's final league game of the season vs. Real Sociedad, he'll overtake Gyökeres to win the award for the first time in his career.
Mohamed Salah has been brilliant for Liverpool this season and scoring a brace in the Reds' final game of the season would see him overtake Gyökeres. If this happens and Mbappé fails to score in his last game of the season, then the Egyptian will collect the first European Golden Boot award of his career. If Salah and Mbappé end tied on points, then they'll be named joint-winners of the European golden boot.
Last 5 European Golden Boot Winners
Season
Winner
Team
Goals
2023–24
Harry Kane
Bayern Munich
36
2022–23
Erling Haaland
Manchester City
36
2021–22
Robert Lewandowski
Bayern Munich
35
2020–21
Robert Lewandowski
Bayern Munich
41
2019–20
Ciro Immobile
Lazio
36
European Golden Boot Historic Stats
- Player with the most European Golden Boot wins: Lionel Messi (6)
- Team with the most European Golden Boot wins: Barcelona (8)
- Country with the most European Golden Boot wins: Portugal (8)
- League with the most European Golden Boot wins: La Liga (15)