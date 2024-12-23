Kylian Mbappe Joins Cristiano Ronaldo, Jude Bellingham With Real Madrid Milestone
After a slow start in a white shirt, Kylian Mbappé is now in Real Madrid's record books behind only Jude Bellingham and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Much has been made about Mbappé performances for Real Madrid since the Frenchman made the move from Paris Saint-Germain over the summer, but he closed out 2024 in top form. In Los Blancos' final match of the year, Mbappé found the back of the net with a brilliant strike from distance against Sevilla, bagging his 10th La Liga goal.
Mbappé is now the third-fastest player to reach 10 La Liga goals for Real Madrid this century. The Frenchman reached the milestone in 16 appearances.
Jude Bellingham holds the record with 10 La Liga goals in as many appearances during his sensational debut season with Los Blancos. Cristiano Ronaldo, the club's all-time leading goalscorer, managed the feat in 13 La Liga appearances.
Mbappé could have reached the milestone one match quicker, but he missed a penalty against Athletic Bilbao. Since the miss, the 26-year-old found the back of the net in four consecutive matches to close out December. He also recorded a goal and an assist in back-to-back games for the first time in his short Real Madrid career.
Mbappé now ranks third in goalscoring this La Liga season. The France international leads the team with his 10 goals and trails just Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski (16) and Raphinha (11) in the overall Pichichi race.
Across all competitions, Mbappé is up to 14 goals in 24 appearances. The ex-PSG man might still be searching for the heights of his previous form, but he finally looks well on his way to living up to the hype of his transfer.