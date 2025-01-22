Kylian Mbappe Overtakes Thierry Henry With Historic Champions League Goal vs. RB Salzburg
There is no stopping Kylian Mbappé from climbing the ranks of the greatest goalscorers in Champions League history.
Mbappé gave Real Madrid the 3–0 lead against RB Salzburg just three minutes into the second half. The France international pounced on a mistake from goalkeeper Janis Blaswich and scored the easiest goal of his Real Madrid career, which happened to put him in the Champions League history books.
At age 26, the Frenchman has now scored 51 Champions League goals, surpassing Thierry Henry on the all-time UCL scoring charts. The Arsenal legend found the back of the net 50 times in the Champions League (excluding qualifying goals) over his illustrious career for Monaco, the Gunners and Barcelona.
Mbappé, meanwhile, kicked off his Champions League career at Paris Saint-Germain, where he found the back of the net a staggering 48 times in Europe's top competition. With the Frenchman adding three goals for Real Madrid to his overall UCL tally, he is now the eighth top goalscorer in Champions League history.
Check out the history-making goal below.
The goal is Mbappé's 19th in a white shirt across all competitions. The 26-year-old leads Real Madrid in goalscoring this season and is currently playing his best soccer since joining the defending Spanish and European champions.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
In fact, Mbappé has now found the back of the net five times in his last four appearances. He also just etched his name into the Real Madrid history books by joining Karim Benzema as the only two players in club history to score a goal in six different competitions in a single season.
Should Mbappé keep up his goalscoring form, the France international has the chance to break even more records. He is now just four goals behind Thomas Müller on the all-time UCL scoring list and five behind Ruud van Nistelrooy. If Los Blancos go far in the competition, Mbappé could become the sixth top goalscorer in Champions League history by the end of the season.
He is still a long way off of reaching the heights of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski, though, who all have over 100 Champions League goals.