Kylian Mbappe Joins Karim Benzema as Only Real Madrid Players to Accomplish Historic Feat
After just six months in a white shirt, Kylian Mbappé is already in Real Madrid's history books alongside club legend, Karim Benzema.
Mbappé received plenty of criticism for his slow start at Real Madrid, but he has rediscovered his form and now leads the team in scoring with 16 goals across all competitions. In fact, over the last month and a half, the Frenchman has found the back of the net in seven of his last 11 appearances.
Along the way, Mbappé achieved a historic feat that not even Cristiano Ronaldo has on his resume. The 26-year-old became only the second player in Real Madrid history to score in six different competitions in one season. Benzema, the club's second all-time leading goalscorer, did the same back in the 2022–23 season.
Mbappé has found the back of the net in the UEFA Super Cup, La Liga, the Champions League, the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, the Spanish Super Cup and most recently, the Copa del Rey. Even more impressive is the France international scored in three finals—the UEFA Super Cup, the FIFA Intercontinental Cup and the Spanish Super Cup—already this season.
He would have more goals to his tally if he had not been sidelined for a portion of his debut campaign with Los Blancos due to injury. He also missed penalties against Liverpool and Athletic Bilbao.
The forward's mistakes from the spot, though, are long forgotten these days. Mbappé has been Real Madrid's best player over the last two months and played an integral role in helping Carlo Ancelotti's side climb back into the La Liga title race.
With each passing game, Mbappé is finally showing his potential and stepping up in big moments when the team needs him most.