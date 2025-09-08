What Is Kylian Mbappe’s Rating in EA Sports FC 26?
Kylian Mbappé’s historic debut campaign at Real Madrid earned him the highest rating in EA Sports FC 26.
With less than three weeks until release day, EA Sports unveiled the ratings for the top 26 men’s and women’s players in EA Sports FC 26. The biggest and best names in the sport headline the ratings reveal, with Mbappé taking center stage.
The Frenchman put together a masterful 2024–25 campaign, bagging 44 goals in 56 appearances across all competitions. Real Madrid might not have walked away with a major trophy, but Mbappé claimed the Pichichi Trophy and the European Golden Boot.
Such a noteworthy season all-but guaranteed an impressive rating for Mbappé in EA Sports FC 26.
Mbappé has the highest base rating in the game at 91. No player in EA Sports FC 26 stands above the 26-year-old, but Mohamed Salah is right alongside him with a 91 overall as well.
The Real Madrid star is the highest rated striker in the game, with Ballon d’Or favorite Ousmane Dembélé and Manchester City standout Erling Haaland coming in just one point below Mbappé.
Check out Mbappé’s individual attributes in EA Sports FC 26 below:
PAC
SHO
PAS
DRI
DEF
PHY
97
90
81
92
37
76
What Was Kylian Mbappe’s Rating in EA Sports FC 25?
Mbappé was also rated a 91 overall in EA Sports FC 25. Despite his move from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid, the forward maintained his spot atop the highest rated men’s players in the game.
While Mbappé’s attributes look similar across the two games, there are some minor differences compared to his numbers in EA Sports FC 25:
PAC
SHO
PAS
DRI
DEF
PHY
97
90
80 (-1)
92
36 (-1)
78 (+2)
Mbappé’s passing and defending attributes were lower in last year’s title compared to the new release on its way. EA Sports gave the France international a one-point boost in both categories, while the developers lowered his physical attribute by two points.