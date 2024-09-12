Kylian Mbappé’s Slow La Liga Start Hinders Real Madrid’s Title Defense
Kylian Mbappé arrived at Real Madrid with the greatest of expectations, but the Frenchman’s early La Liga struggles have marred his blockbuster transfer and his new club’s title defense.
Real Madrid added a 15th Champions League title and 36th La Liga title to its trophy cabinet at the end of the 2023–24 season. Carlo Ancelotti’s side already stood atop Spain and Europe, but Los Blancos wanted more; two days after defeating Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium, the club welcomed Mbappé on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.
Mbappé’s arrival at Real Madrid felt inevitable, especially after Paris Saint-Germain failed to win the Champions League yet again. Coming off a 44-goal season for the Ligue 1 winners, the 25-year-old seemed like a perfect fit for a Real Madrid XI that sometimes struggled to score goals last year.
The France international got his Real Madrid career off to a dream start when he found the back of the net against Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup. His debut concluded with lifting the trophy, one he never claimed in his years at PSG.
Mbappé’s performance in the UEFA Super Cup drew even more attention to his La Liga debut just four days later. Except the forward had a rather underwhelming 90 minutes, notching just two shots on target against a side that finished 15th last season. Real Madrid only managed a 1–1 draw and headed back home already two points behind Barcelona.
Los Blancos bounced back against Real Valladolid with a 3-0 victory, but once again Mbappé failed to get himself on the scoresheet.
Even when Ancelotti changed the starting XI against Las Palmas, giving Brahim Diaz and Luka Modric the nod, his side still failed to produce much of anything in the final third and secured just a point from another 1–1 draw. Mbappé did not score or create any chances, and he lost half of his duels.
Three games into the 2024–25 La Liga campaign, Real Madrid found itself trailing Barcelona by four points, giving its rivals quite the cushion so early in the season. Even more noteworthy was Mbappé’s string of poor performances against inferior sides despite Ancelotti’s changes in personnel and formations.
The Frenchman finally bagged his first La Liga goal against Real Betis off a brilliant backheel from Fede Valverde, and then quickly doubled his total after scoring from the penalty spot. The superstar that was promised finally arrived in front of a packed Santiago Bernabéu.
Mbappé's slow start, though, did the reigning La Liga champion no favors. Barcelona’s young squad continues to impress under Hansi Flick, and the Catalans do not look like a team capable of dropping points anytime soon.
The good news for Madridistas is that as long as Mbappé, Vinicius Júnior and Rodrygo continue to build their chemistry up top, the three superstars can get their club’s title defense back on track.