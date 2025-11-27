Kylian Mbappe Slams Critics After Joining Cristiano Ronaldo on Exclusive List
In yet another otherworldly performance, Kyllian Mbappé became only the fourth Real Madrid player in history to score four goals in a single Champions League match, an achievement reserved for some of the greatest players in club folklore.
The Frenchman scored all four goals in Real Madrid’s 4–3 victory against Olympiacos, leading Los Blancos to their first-ever win in an official match on Greek soil.
However, this achievement was promptly upheld as the latest example of Real Madrid’s supposed dependency upon Mbappé. The club’s No. 10 is solely responsible for 22 of the 40 goals Xabi Alonso’s side have mustered across all competitions, with no other player in the squad boasting more than five.
“I don’t think there’s any dependence or anything like that,” Mbappé insisted. “I can say that without other players we don’t win matches. I think that in every match, every team has players who have a job for the team, and mine is to score goals. In the end, that’s what I can do for the team.”
Every Real Madrid Player to Score Four Goals in the Same Champions League Game
Player
Match(es)
Kylian Mbappé
Olympiacos (Nov. 26, 2025)
Cristiano Ronaldo
Malmö (Dec. 8, 2015)
Ferenc Puskás
Eintracht Frankfurt (May 18, 1960), Feyenoord (Sept. 22, 1965)
Alfredo Di Stéfano
Sevilla (Jan. 23, 1958), Wiener SC (March 17, 1959)
If anything, Mbappé called for more criticism. “You shouldn’t say ‘Mbappé-dependence,’ you should say that Kylian is one of the reasons we haven’t won because my job is to score goals,” he pointed out. “Ultimately, that’s it. You shouldn’t say ‘dependence,’ you should come and say that Kylian hasn’t scored and that Kylian has to score.”
Mbappé very much did his job in midweek. The 26-year-old rattled in the second fastest hat-trick in Champions League history (just 31 seconds short of Mohamed Salah’s record of six minutes and 12 seconds) before bagging the game-winning fourth in the second half.
He now joins Cristiano Ronaldo, Alfredo Di Stéfano and Ferenc Puskás—the latter two did it twice—as the only other Real Madrid players to have a four-goal performance in Europe’s premier club competition.
Furthermore, Mbappé now leads the 2025–26 Champions League golden boot race with nine goals, three more than Victor Osimhen and he’s just four goals shy of the tally Raphinha and Serhou Guirassy reached to share the honor a season ago.
After failing to score in his last three appearances for Real Madrid, Mbappe emphatically returned to his best and has upped his season record to 22 goals in 18 games for Los Blancos.
Mbappé: It’s an Honor to Be Alongside Ronaldo
Speaking to RM Play following his record-equalling four-goal Champions League night against Olympiacos, Mbappé was asked to share his thoughts on joining the legendary Real Madrid players on the exclusive list.
“Good company, no?” Mbappé said laughing. “These are players that have marked the history of Real Madrid, that marked an era in Real Madrid. It’s an honor for me to be part of this list.
“But like I’ve said, I just got here a year ago. In the end I still have a lot to do to be alongside these players that have done so much for Real Madrid. But I’m on the path of doing great things [with Real Madrid] and that is my biggest dream.”
In a little over a season, Mbappé is already building a sensational résumé with the 15-time European champions. If he keeps up the pace and helps Los Blancos continue to pile up their trophy cabinet, there’s a real good chance he joins the pantheon of Real Madrid greats.