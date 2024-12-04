Kylian Mbappe Takes 'Full Responsibility' for Real Madrid's Defeat vs. Athletic Bilbao
Kylian Mbappé is shouldering the blame for Real Madrid's 1–2 defeat to Athletic Bilbao.
One week after missing a penalty against Liverpool, Mbappé missed another penalty against Athletic Bilbao. The moment could have drawn Real Madrid level in the match and ultimately secured a point for the visitors, but instead, Carlo Ancelotti's men walked away with their fifth loss of the season.
The France international took to social media after the defeat and shared a strong message for Madridistas on Instagram: "Bad result. A big mistake in a match where every detail counts. I take full responsibility for it. A difficult moment but it's the best time to change the situation and show who I am."
Despite having 10 goals to his name since joining Real Madrid, Mbappé has noticeably struggled to find his form in a white shirt. He looked uncomfortable playing as a No. 9, but his move to the left wing has not provided much better results.
Jude Bellingham took over Real Madrid's penalty taking duties against Getafe at the weekend and converted from the spot without issue. Mbappé stepped up against Athletic Bilbao, though, and delivered a low effort that lacked true power that Julen Agirrezabala saved.
Mbappé was also left out of France's squad for the November international break after Didier Deschamps claimed the forward's poor form derived from both physical and psychological struggles. The 25-year-old is certainly lacking confidence, but seems determined to turn the page on his slow start at Real Madrid.
Los Blancos now trail Barcelona by four points atop the La Liga standings with a game in hand.