Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior to Have ‘Crunch Talks’ Over Club World Cup Showings
Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso will speak with both Kylian Mbappé and Vinicius Junior to voice concerns about the pair’s on-field attitudes, reports in Spain state.
Former boss Carlo Ancelotti often hinted at issues with Mbappé and Vinicius’s work rate last season and the humbling 4–0 defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup semifinal has left many believing the same problems remain under Alonso.
MARCA highlights concerns from a number of high-ranking officials in Madrid over the team’s lack of fluency and failure to work together in defense—beginning with an alleged lack of effort from Mbappé and Vinicius in attack.
Amid accusations that the superstar duo are unprepared to put their egos aside to do the dirty work off the ball, Alonso is expected to speak with both Mbappé and Vinicius to reiterate a warning he handed out earlier this summer.
Of the two, it is Vinicius whose situation is of the greatest concern. A public, ongoing contract saga is feared to have contributed to a change in mindset from the Brazil international, but Madrid officials fear there could be another reason for his slump in form and will seek answers from Vinicius.
Mbappé has been shown more understanding this summer, given he missed the vast majority of the Club World Cup through an illness which may have still impacted his performance against PSG, but Alonso was unimpressed by his lack of defensive effort in the semifinal.
Tired of the same issues, Madrid officials have put their faith in Alonso to address the team’s problems and will wholeheartedly support his approach as the new manager prepares to speak with Mbappé, Vinicius and any other players of concern.
Former Madrid star Gareth Bale recently backed Alonso to get Mbappé and Vinicius working together in harmony.
“I would like to think Xabi has got the respect of the players and the players will play for him,” Bale told ESPN. “So I expect big changes and I expect them to play the way he wants them and if they don’t, I don't think Xabi’s scared to drop anyone.”
We may earn a commission if you buy something via a link in this article.