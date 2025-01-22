LA Galaxy 2025 MLS Preseason: Matches, Dates, Roster
Just two months after lifting their record-sixth MLS Cup, LA Galaxy are back in action ahead of the 2025 MLS season.
Celebrations raged throughout California back in December when LA Galaxy added yet another MLS Cup to their trophy cabinet. Greg Vanney's men defeated New York Red Bulls 2–1 in the MLS Cup final to claim the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy for the first time since 2014.
The storybook ending to the 2024 MLS season will soon be a thing of the past, though, as LA Galaxy gears up for their action-packed 2025 preseason schedule. The defending champions play five matches against both Western and Eastern conference opponents over the next month before they officially kick off the new season against San Diego FC.
Check out the LA Galaxy's preseason schedule and roster below.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S LA GALAXY WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
LA Galaxy 2025 MLS Preseason Matches and Dates
Here's the full list of LA Galaxy's preseason fixtures:
- Monday, Jan. 27 vs. NYCFC (Closed-door match)
- Wednesday, Feb. 5 vs. Austin FC (2 p.m. ET kick-off at Empire Polo Club
in Indio, California)
- Sunday, Feb. 9 vs. Charlotte FC (1 p.m. ET kick-off at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California)
- Wednesday, Feb. 12 vs. Minnesota United FC (2 p.m. ET kick-off at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California)
- Saturday, Feb. 15 vs. Chicago Fire FC (3 p.m. ET kick-off at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California)
Subscribe here to MLS Season Pass
Unlike Inter Miami's preseason tour across North and South America, LA Galaxy get to stay in California for the entirety of their preseason.
LA Galaxy Preseason Roster: Full List of Players
Check out LA Galaxy's full preseason roster for the upcoming fixtures:
Goalkeepers
- JT Marcinkowski
- John McCarthy
- Novak Mićović
- Brady Scott
Defenders
- Julián Aude
- Mauricio Cuevas
- Ascel Essengue
- Emiro Garcés
- Jose “Pepe” Magaña
- Harbor Miller
- John Nelson
- Miki Yamane
- Maya Yoshida
- Zanka
Midfielders
- Jason Bucknor
- Edwin Cerrillo
- Sean Davis
- Mark Delgado
- Diego Fagundez
- Isaiah Parente
- Riqui Puig
- Marco Reus
- Tucker Lepley
Forwards
- Miguel Berry
- Aaron Bibout
- Dejan Joveljić
- Sean Karani
- Joseph Paintsil
- Gabriel Pec
- Ruben Ramos Jr.
- Nicklaus Sullivan
- Jacob Woznicki
Jason Bucknor, Nicklaus Sullivan and Jacob Woznicki, LA Galaxy's three MLS SuperDraft picks, are included in the preseason roster.