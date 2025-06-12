LAFC Sign Former Man City Winger for Club World Cup
LAFC signed Javairô Dilrosun as a Designated Player on loan from Liga MX side Club América just in time for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
The deal is through July 24, 2025, and contains a permanent transfer option should LAFC want Dilrosun to participate in their MLS campaign as well. The 26-year-old winger will occupy the roster spot of Cengiz Ünder and is eligible to feature in this summer’s newly expanded tournament with the Black and Gold.
Dilrosun brings experience to Steve Cherundolo’s squad after years of playing across Europe. The forward is a product of Manchester City’s youth academy and went on to represent Hertha BSC in Germany, Bordeaux in France and Feyenoord in the Netherlands before joining Liga MX in 2023.
Along the way, Dilrosun recorded 19 goals and 33 assists in 199 appearances. The forward also won five trophies, including two Liga MX titles with Club América.
Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here
“Javairô is a player we are familiar with who has shown his talent playing in some of the top leagues in the world,” LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington said. “We are excited to add a quality player like Javairô as we prepare for the unique challenge of playing in the Club World Cup.”
LAFC’s acquisition comes just two weeks after they defeated Club América 2–1 in a playoff match for the final spot in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Dilrosun came on in extra time of the fixture, but could not help his side find a winner.
Despite his defeat on the night, he will now get a second chance to compete in the tournament and represent one of three MLS sides battling for a cut of the FIFA Club World Cup’s record $1 billion prize pool. Seattle Sounders and Inter Miami are also hoping to make a deep run in the competition and contend with some of the biggest clubs in Europe, including Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.
LAFC kick off their FIFA Club World Cup campaign against Chelsea on Monday, June 16, at BMO Stadium.
