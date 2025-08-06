‘Always in my Pictures’—Son Heung-min Delivers Emotional Farewell to Tottenham
Son Heung-min has bid an emotional farewell to Tottenham Hotspur ahead of his record-breaking transfer to LAFC being announced.
Son completed a full decade as a Spurs player and became the club’s first captain in 17 years to lift a trophy last season following the Europa League final. But he recently decided to pursue a new challenge, opting for Major League Soccer and Los Angeles, in the final stages of his career.
The 33-year-old South Korean icon is to become the most expensive signing in MLS history, with his move to California valued at $26.5 million (£19.8 million).
Before being unveiled in an LAFC jersey for the first time, Son wanted to say goodbye to Spurs.
In a video message that began, “Dear Spurs fans,” he explained how much the club has come to mean to him.
“You’re always in my pictures,” Son said, referencing his famous camera shot celebration.
“You welcomed me to north London, you watched me grow.
“You stayed with me and I stayed with you.
“I never imagined captaining this team, but I always dreamed I would win something for you.”
With 173 goals and 453 appearances to his name, Son won both the FIFA Puskás Award and the Premier League Golden Boot as a Spurs player. He helped the club to the 2019 Champions League final and, in 2024, FourFourTwo magazine ranked him the best Asian footballer of all time.
“Sonny is one of the greatest players to ever wear the famous Lilywhite shirt and he has been a joy to watch over the past decade,” Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said in a club statement.
“Not only is he a wonderfully gifted footballer, but he’s also an incredible human being who has touched hearts and inspired people throughout the club and all over the world.
“The Europa League triumph in Bilbao was a truly magical moment in the club’s history and Sonny lifting the trophy is a perfect lasting memory from his fantastic decade at Tottenham Hotspur.
“Sonny has given so much to this club, both on and off the pitch, and for that we are forever grateful. We wish him all the best for the future, and he will always be welcome back at the club as a beloved and cherished member of our Spurs family.”