LAFC vs. Club America: Club World Cup Play-In Preview, Predictions, Lineups
LAFC will host Club América at BMO Stadium for a Play-In game to decide the final participant in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.
The winner of the match will not only replace Club León in Group D of the new-look tournament, but will also bag $9.55 million in prize money just for qualifying, making this one of the biggest games ever in the MLS vs. Liga MX rivalry.
LAFC were selected to participate in the Play-In game because they were the team that lost to León in the 2023 Concacaf Champions Cup final, the result that provisionally secured León’s birth in the Club World Cup.
Club América, on the other hand, were picked because they were the top seeded team in FIFA's Concacaf club rankings, thanks to deep runs in the Concacaf Champions Cup recently and three straight Liga MX titles.
Although the game is taking place at LAFC’s home stadium, a large contingent of Club América fans are expected to paint the stands yellow in what promises to be an absolute spectacle. Here’s all you need to know ahead of LAFC vs. Club América battle for the final ticket to the Club World Cup.
What Time Does LAFC vs. Club America Kick-Off?
- Location: Los Angeles
- Stadium: BMO Stadium
- Date: Saturday, May 31
- Kick-off Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / (June 1, 3:30 a.m. BST)
LAFC vs. Club America Head-to-Head Record
- LAFC: 1 win
- Club América: 0 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last Meeting: LAFC 0–0 América (América won 6–5 on penalties), (Aug. 3, 2022) - Leagues Cup 2022
Current Form (All Competitions)
LAFC
Club América
CF Montréal 2–2 LAFC - 5/24/25
Toluca 2–0 América - 5/25/25
LA Galaxy 2–2 LAFC - 5/18/25
América 0–0 Toluca - 5/22/25
LAFC 4–0 Seattle Sounders - 5/14/25
América 2–1 Cruz Azul - 5/18/25
Vancouver Whitecaps 2–2 LAFC - 5/11/25
Cruz Azul 1–0 América - 5/15/25
LAFC 2–0 Houston Dynamo - 5/3/25
América 2–0 Pachuca - 5/10/25
How to Watch LAFC vs. Club America on TV?
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United Kingdom
DAZN
United States
DAZN, TNT, Univision
Canada
DAZN
Mexico
DAZN, Canal 5, TUDN, ViX
LAFC Team News
There’s an argument to be made that this is LAFC’s biggest game since in their debut season in 2018.
Steve Cherundolo’s side arrive to the match riding an eight-game unbeaten streak in MLS, having scored 19 goals during that run. But the surge in attacking firepower has been matched by LAFC’s leaky defense that’s conceded 12 goals in that same span, resulting in the team winning just three games in that stretch, drawing the other five.
LAFC’s back line can’t afford to perform at the level they’ve displayed recently considering Club América’s attack very well might be the best they’ve faced all year.
Denis Bouanga’s 10 goals in all competitions this season lead the way for LAFC and he’ll carry the bulk of the attacking burden. However, Olivier Giroud’s big-game experience could prove to be a difference maker, with the Frenchman looking for a performance worthy of a franchise player.
Timothy Tillman is the only major injury blow Cherundolo has to deal with, other than him, he’s got the rest of his roster at his disposal to defeat the Liga MX giants.
LAFC Predicted Lineup vs. Club America
LAFC Predicted Lineup vs. Club America (4-3-3): Lloris; Palencia, Long, Segura, Hollingshead; Amaya, Jesus, Delgado; Ordaz, Ebobisse, Bouanga
Club America Team News
Las Águilas are still licking their wounds after losing the Liga MX Clausura 2025 final last weekend, ending their quest to become the second team in Mexican top-flight history to win four titles in a row.
Even after such a devastating defeat, Las Águilas are a formidable foe, perhaps even more dangerous now as they look for revenge following last Sunday’s heartbreak.
América were held scoreless in back-to-back games for only the third time in the last four years and they haven’t fired blanks in three straight games since the start of the decade. An eerie omen for LAFC.
However, the health status of captain and talisman Henry Martín has stolen the headlines all week. The legendary striker was forced to exit Sunday’s final with a muscular injury and although reports indicate Jardine will play him, his minutes will likely be limited.
A positive for Las Águilas is the return of former LAFC winger Brian Rodríguez. The Uruguay international returned after over a month in the sidelines and will certainly play a key role in América’s attack at his former home.
Club America Predicted Lineup vs. LAFC
Club America Predicted Lineup vs. LAFC (5-3-2): Malagón; Álvarez, Reyes, Cáceres, Juárez, Borja; Dos Santos, Sánchez, Fidalgo; Zendejas, Aguirre
LAFC vs. Club America Score Prediction
It’s a cracking matchup on paper between two of the best teams in the region in one of the highest-stakes games of the MLS vs. Liga MX rivalry to date.
Both teams will likely open the game cautiously, analyzing their opponent and trying assert their control of the contest. As the minutes tick on, scoring chances will begin presenting themselves for both teams.
However, after trading punches, it could be Club América who emerges victorious. Jardine’s extensive track-record of brilliant knockout-stage game plans may very well prove to be key. América are poised to frustrate LAFC with their stout and experienced defensive line and the Alvaro Zendejas–Alvaro Fidalgo duo will be difficult to contain for 90 minutes, especially if Martín is fit enough to enter the game in the second half.
In the end, the winningest club in Liga MX and Concacaf Champions Cup history are favorites to secure the final ticket to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, winning the most expensive match in North American Soccer history.