‘I Have the Quality’—Lamine Yamal Reveals Ambitious Ballon d’Or Dream
At just 18-years-old and a year removed from winning the Kopa Trophy, Lamine Yamal is one of the favorites to win the 2025 Ballon d’Or award.
Though there might be other players with stronger resumés, Yamal will almost certainly receive first place votes that could potentially see him win the most prestigious individual award in the sport.
Still, even if the Rocafonda, Catalunya native doesn’t become the youngest Ballon d’Or winner in history, his aim is to continue earing his place amongst the world’s best. Speaking on José Ramón de la Morena’s podcast Resonancia de Corazón, Yamal revealed he aims to collect individual silverware in bunches during the course of his career.
“I told my friends, I don’t dream about winning a Ballon d’Or, I dream about winning many,” Yamal said.
“In the end, I believe I’m a player that hast the capacity to achieve this. If I don’t achieve this it’ll be because I haven’t done things the right way or because I haven’t wanted it [bad enough]. So, I dream of having many [Ballon d’Or’s] and when that day comes that I get there, it’ll come and I’ll be very happy.
“But I will want to continue winning more, and winning with my team and everything,” Yamal finished.
It’s a bold statement from a player that has the confidence to match his talent. Yamal’s meteoric rise over the past two years is well-documented, going from relatively unknown to becoming one of the greatest teenagers the sport’s ever seen, breaking records in numbers.
His breathtaking performances during 2024–25 along with his 18 goals and 25 assists across all competitions helped Barcelona win their first-ever domestic treble.
Nevertheless, Ousmané Dembélé is the odds-on favorite to win the 2025 Ballon d’Or on Sept. 22 given Paris Saint-Germain’s triumphs in France and Europe collectively.
Yamal has started the season with seven goal involvements in five games for both club and country. If his career continues on the same trajectory, then it could be a matter of time before Yamal‘s dream becomes a reality.