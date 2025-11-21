Landon Donovan Reveals His USMNT 2026 World Cup Roster
U.S. men’s national team icon Landon Donovan named the 26 players he would send to the FIFA World Cup if it started tomorrow.
The USMNT went into 2026 on a high note after a 5–1 thrashing of Uruguay. Donovan feels two standout performers from the November camp, Gio Reyna and Sebastian Berhalter, have done enough to earn a spot right now.
Both scored and assisted goals this camp giving Mauricio Pochettino a headache when it comes to selection.
Pochettino pumped the proverbial brakes on Reyna wanting to see his recent form translate to the club level. In Donovan’s eyes, Reyna is on a plane to California next summer. Berhalter, on the other hand, is coming into his own with the national team after a strong season with the Vancouver Whitecaps. His performance against Uruguay should earn him another call-up in March.
Here are the 26 players Donovan would send to the World Cup right now.
Landon Donovan’s 2026 World Cup USMNT Roster Prediction
Goalkeepers
Player
Club
Caps
Matt Freese
New York City FC
13
Matt Turner
New England Revolution (loan)
52
Patrick Schulte
Columbus Crew
3
Like many, Freese is the starter for Donovan. The New York City FC man has performed admirably since taking over starting duties from Matt Turner. A lack of playing time for the latter opened a door for competition and Freese has yet to let go of the job.
Turner and Patrick Schulte would be carried as depth.
Defenders
Player
Club
Position
Caps
Tim Ream
Charlotte FC
CB
79
Chris Richards
Crystal Palace
CB
35
Miles Robinson
FC Cincinnati
CB
38
Mark McKenzie
Toulouse
CB
25
Antonee Robinson
Fulham
LB
50
Max Arfsten
Columbus Crew
LB
16
Sergiño Dest
PSV Eindhoven
RB
37
Alex Freeman
Orlando City
RB
13
Donovan only picked four center backs despite Pochettino’s tactical switch to a 3-4-3 formation. Though, the November camp could have been a hint regarding the Argentine’s plans for the tournament.
Joe Scally and Alex Freeman started at right center back against Paraguay and Uruguay respectively. Both are traditional fullbacks meaning Pochettino might want a versatile defender in his back three. Freeman even scored a brace against La Celeste as he was given license to overlap and get involved in the attack.
Chris Richards and Tim Ream are likely starters at the back, so Pochettino might opt for another defender based on their group stage opponents.
Midfielders
Player
Club
Caps
Weston McKennie
Juventus
62
Aidan Morris
Middlesbrough
13
Cristian Roldan
Seattle Sounders
43
Tyler Adams
Bournemouth
52
Tanner Tessmann
Lyon
12
Sebastian Berhalter
Vancouver Whitecaps
9
Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie will make the lineup barring injury, but there are some recent performers among Donovan’s selections.
Tanner Tessmann looks poised to start matches next summer in the heart of midfield. The American would make a solid pairing with Tyler Adams in the heart of midfield. Berhalter has played himself into a role as well after bossing a talented Uruguay side.
Aidan Morris and Cristian Roldan look to be depth options off the bench.
Wingers
Player
Club
Position
Caps
Tim Weah
Marseille (loan)
RW, RWB
47
Malik Tillman
Bayer Leverkusen
RW, AM
26
Christian Pulisic
AC Milan
LW, AM
82
Diego Luna
Real Salt Lake
LW, AM
18
Gio Reyna
Borussia Mönchengladbach
RW, AM
34
Brenden Aaronson
Leeds United
LW, RW
56
Pochettino not only has a wealth of talent at his disposal in attack, but his stars are also versatile.
Donovan would take Tim Weah, Malik Tillman, Christian Pulisic, Diego Luna, Brenden Aaronson and Reyna. Nearly every player can play multiple positions across the front line with Weah also potentially dropping in as a wingback.
If the Argentine wants to move his outside forwards in centrally to open space for his defenders to get forward, Pulisic, Tillman, Reyna and Luna are more than capable of operating as creative attacking midfielders.
Aaronson could provide a spark off the bench.
Strikers
Player
Club
Caps
Folarin Balogun
AS Monaco
23
Ricardo Pepi
PSV Eindhoven
82
Haji Wright
Coventry City
20
The strikers, and the starter among them, are straightforward: Folarin Balogun leads the line with Ricardo Pepi and Haji Wright as bench options.
Balogun cemented his status as the main man up top after scoring the game winner against Paraguay. The 24-year-old has also shown proficiency in his hold-up play during recent camps.
Who Misses the Cut?
If there are any injuries between now and the World Cup, Donovan tipped Patrick Agyemang, Alejandro Zendejas and Auston Trusty as potential replacements.
Other notable names excluded were Yunus Musah, Johnny Cardoso, Roman Celentano and Joe Scally.