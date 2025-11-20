SI

USMNT 2026 Schedule: Road to the World Cup, Opponents, Dates

The U.S. men’s national team will reportedly play three top 10 FIFA-ranked teams before their group stage begins.

Max Mallow

Diego Luna is one of many USMNT players hoping to secure a World Cup roster spot.
Diego Luna is one of many USMNT players hoping to secure a World Cup roster spot. / Eston Parker/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The U.S. men’s national team schedule for 2026 is taking shape as the FIFA World Cup host nation prepares for the tournament.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are unbeaten in their last five games, ending 2025 on a high note with a 5–1 rout of Uruguay. A formation shift has paid dividends with the team looking more resolute and tactically mature against opponents. The USMNT were offensively and defensively superior to Uruguay despite nine changes to the starting XI.

The Argentine manager has successfully instilled belief and confidence heading into a World Cup year. They’ll learn their group stage opponents on Dec. 5, but the USMNT won’t play a match for over four months given there won’t be a January camp.

Here’s the USMNT’s remaining schedule as the World Cup draws closer.

March 2026 Window

USMNT
The USMNT will co-host the 2026 World Cup alongside Mexico and Canada. / Robin Alam/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Date

Opponent

Venue

March TBD

Portugal*

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

March TBD

Belgium*

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

*Unconfirmed

Two of the USMNT’s four remaining friendlies will reportedly take place in March at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Portugal and Belgium are the proposed opponents, according to The Athletic. Both top 10 FIFA-ranked countries qualified for the World Cup at the end of the November window. Avoiding the European playoffs free them up for the window, though confirmation has yet to be announced.

Both countries would provide stern tests for the USMNT given their pedigree. Portugal recently won the UEFA Nations League while Belgium are consistently a knockout stage side at World Cups—excluding their group stage exit in Qatar.

The Portugal friendly, which has been “signed off” on, would mark the first time Cristiano Ronaldo plays a match on U.S. soil since 2014.

March represents the final camp for the USMNT before Pochettino names his World Cup roster.

Pre-World Cup Window (May-June)

Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic hopes to be fully fit come the World Cup. / Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Date

Opponent

Venue

May TBD

TBD*

Charlotte TBD*

June TBD

Germany*

Chicago TBD*

*Unconfirmed

Two more friendlies are being planned right before the tournament. The USMNT are targeting a match in Charlotte with their opponent set to be confirmed after the group stage draw, The Athletic said.

The second is reportedly slated for the first weekend in June against Germany as long as the 2014 World Cup winners don’t end up in their group. Though, that looks unlikely given both teams should be in Pot 1.

Where Will the USMNT Playing During the World Cup?

World Cup trophy.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature 48 countries. / FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images

Date

Opponent

Venue

June 12, 2026

TBD

SoFi Stadium

June 19, 2026

TBD

Lumen Field

June 25, 2026

TBD

SoFi Stadium

The USMNT will set up camp in southern California for the group stage. Their opener and closer are slated to take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, C.A., on June 12.

Christian Pulisic and co. will travel to Seattle to play a match at Lumen Field between those two matches. If the USMNT win their group they would stay on the West coast for a match at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, C.A.

If they finish second, they would go to Arlington, T.X., for a clash at AT&T Stadium. A third place finish and advancement would be contingent on their points total and other group results. The eight best third-place teams advance to the knockout stage.

A fourth place finish would result in elimination.

