USMNT 2026 Schedule: Road to the World Cup, Opponents, Dates
The U.S. men’s national team schedule for 2026 is taking shape as the FIFA World Cup host nation prepares for the tournament.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side are unbeaten in their last five games, ending 2025 on a high note with a 5–1 rout of Uruguay. A formation shift has paid dividends with the team looking more resolute and tactically mature against opponents. The USMNT were offensively and defensively superior to Uruguay despite nine changes to the starting XI.
The Argentine manager has successfully instilled belief and confidence heading into a World Cup year. They’ll learn their group stage opponents on Dec. 5, but the USMNT won’t play a match for over four months given there won’t be a January camp.
Here’s the USMNT’s remaining schedule as the World Cup draws closer.
March 2026 Window
Date
Opponent
Venue
March TBD
Portugal*
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
March TBD
Belgium*
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
*Unconfirmed
Two of the USMNT’s four remaining friendlies will reportedly take place in March at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Portugal and Belgium are the proposed opponents, according to The Athletic. Both top 10 FIFA-ranked countries qualified for the World Cup at the end of the November window. Avoiding the European playoffs free them up for the window, though confirmation has yet to be announced.
Both countries would provide stern tests for the USMNT given their pedigree. Portugal recently won the UEFA Nations League while Belgium are consistently a knockout stage side at World Cups—excluding their group stage exit in Qatar.
The Portugal friendly, which has been “signed off” on, would mark the first time Cristiano Ronaldo plays a match on U.S. soil since 2014.
March represents the final camp for the USMNT before Pochettino names his World Cup roster.
Pre-World Cup Window (May-June)
Date
Opponent
Venue
May TBD
TBD*
Charlotte TBD*
June TBD
Germany*
Chicago TBD*
*Unconfirmed
Two more friendlies are being planned right before the tournament. The USMNT are targeting a match in Charlotte with their opponent set to be confirmed after the group stage draw, The Athletic said.
The second is reportedly slated for the first weekend in June against Germany as long as the 2014 World Cup winners don’t end up in their group. Though, that looks unlikely given both teams should be in Pot 1.
Where Will the USMNT Playing During the World Cup?
Date
Opponent
Venue
June 12, 2026
TBD
SoFi Stadium
June 19, 2026
TBD
Lumen Field
June 25, 2026
TBD
SoFi Stadium
The USMNT will set up camp in southern California for the group stage. Their opener and closer are slated to take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, C.A., on June 12.
Christian Pulisic and co. will travel to Seattle to play a match at Lumen Field between those two matches. If the USMNT win their group they would stay on the West coast for a match at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, C.A.
If they finish second, they would go to Arlington, T.X., for a clash at AT&T Stadium. A third place finish and advancement would be contingent on their points total and other group results. The eight best third-place teams advance to the knockout stage.
A fourth place finish would result in elimination.