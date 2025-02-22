Las Palmas 0–2 Barcelona: Player Ratings As Barca Wins Fifth Straight Game in La Liga
Barcelona had to dig deep to stay atop La Liga, defeating Las Palmas 0–2 in a game where the Catalans had to be patient against a stout defensive side.
As has become a trend against teams towards the bottom of La Liga, Barcelona had a tough time breaking down a low defensive block. Las Palmas played exactly like they did in their 2–1 win vs. Barça earlier in the season and the Blaugrana struggled mightily against a disciplined defense.
Desperation grew with every passing minute until finally, Lamine Yamal picked out Dani Olmo inside the box in the 62nd minute. The former RB Leipzig man cut to his left, got away from his marker and unleashed a strike to give Barça the advantage, crowning a brilliant action.
Barcelona settled and controlled the game after going in front. There was a small scare when Eric García appeared to have blocked a shot with his hand inside the box, but VAR showed there was a Las Palmas player offside in the action prior. Five minutes into stoppage time, Ferran Torres sealed the win for Barça with another goal off the bench.
It wasn't pretty, but Barcelona have now won five in a row in La Liga and will spend another week as table toppers. Hansi Flick's men will turn their attention to the first leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal tie vs. Atlético Madrid in three days time as the decisive part of the season begins.
Player ratings from the night below.
Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Las Palmas (4-2-3-1)
Ratings Provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Wojciech Szczęsny
8/10
RB: Jules Koundé
7.4/10
CB: Eric García
7.7/10
CB: Pau Cubarsí
7.9/10
LB: Alejandro Balde
7.9/10
CM: Marc Casadó
7.8/10
CM: Pedri
8.2/10
RW: Lamine Yamal
8.4/10
AM: Fermín López
6.3/10
LW: Raphinha
8.5/10
ST: Robert Lewandowski
6.6/10
SUB: Dani Olmo (46' for Fermín)
8.1/10
SUB: Frenkie de Jong (85' for Pedri)
N/A
SUB: Ferran Torres (85' for Yamal)
N/A
SUB: Gerard Martín (90' for Raphinha)
N/A