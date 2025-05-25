2024–25 Premier League Final Standings: Placings, Points

SI

Liverpool won the Premier League trophy this season.
The 2024–25 Premier League season concluded on May 25, bringing an end to one of the most unpredictable 38-game campaigns in recent history.

Manchester City’s struggles and Rodri’s ACL injury opened up the title race early on. Arne Slot didn’t miss a beat taking over for Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool as the Reds proved to be far and away the best team in the division. Their closest competitor, Arsenal, struggled to find consistency. Too many draws stacked up and hurt them in the long run.

Despite the title being much of a formality in the run-in, the race for Champions League qualification kept fans on the edge of their seats until the last ball was kicked. An additional spot made the race even more interesting with results on the final day influencing which competition teams qualified for.

Here’s a look at the final table from the 2024–25 season.

Place

Team

Points

Goal Difference

Notes

1

Liverpool (C)

84

+45

Champions League league phase qualification

2

Arsenal

74

+35

Champions League league phase qualification

3

Manchester City

71

+28

Champions League league phase qualification

4

Chelsea

69

+21

Champions League league phase qualification

5

Newcastle United

66

+21

Champions League league phase qualification

6

Aston Villa

66

+7

Europa League league phase qualification

7

Nottingham Forest

65

+12

Conference League playoff round qualification

8

Brighton

61

+7

9

Bournemouth

56

+12

10

Brentford

56

+9

11

Fulham

54

0

12

Crystal Palace

53

0

Europa League league phase qualification

13

Everton

48

-2

14

West Ham United

43

-16

15

Manchester United

42

-10

16

Wolves

42

-15

17

Tottenham Hotspur

38

-1

Champions League league phase qualification

18

Leicester City (R)

25

-47

19

Ipswich Town (R)

22

-46

20

Southampton (R)

12

-60

Liverpool won the league and lifted the trophy. The Reds are joined by Arsenal, Man City, Chelsea and Newcastle in the Champions League. Aston Villa play in the Europa League while Nottingham Forest compete in the Conference League next season. Crystal Palace also join Villa in the Europa League after winning the FA Cup.

Tottenham earned a spot in the Champions League by defeating Man Utd in the Europa League final.

Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton were relegated to the EFL Championship.

