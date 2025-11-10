Liga MX Apertura 2025 Playoffs: Full Schedule, Key Dates, Format, Teams
The Liga MX Apertura 2025 regular season is over meaning it’s time for the intense, thrilling and always dramatic playoffs to take over Mexico’s top-flight.
For all of Liga MX’s flaws, “La Liguilla” is always an electrifying final sprint to crown a champion of Mexican soccer. The best games of the season always occur in the do-or-die stage of the term. Simply put, the Liga MX playoffs always deliver.
As the dust of the regular season settles, the five preseason favorites lived up to their status. Reigning champions Toluca led the way, with Tigres, Cruz Azul, Club América and Monterrey looking like their most serious challengers.
The impressive Diego Milito-led Chivas settled for sixth and the final direct qualification spot to the quarterfinals.
The play-in games start the knockout stage action on the other side of the international break. Once those are done, the quarterfinals will ensue.
Here’s everything you need to know regarding the Liga MX Apertura 2025 playoffs.
Liga MX Apertura 2025: Playoff Teams
Rank
Team
Points
1.
Toluca
37
2.
Tigres
36
3.
Cruz Azul
35
4.
Club América
34
5.
Monterrey
31
6.
Chivas
29
7.
Tijuana
24
8.
FC Juárez
23
9.
Pachuca
22
10.
Pumas
21
The border city sides of Tijuana and FC Juárez will face off in the first play-in game. The winner will advance as the seventh seed and face Tigres in the quarterfinals. The loser will have to play another game to fight for their playoff life.
Pachuca and Pumas face off in the second play-in game. The loser’s season will come to an end and the winner will move on to face the loser of Tijuana vs. FC Juaréz in the final play-in. A ticket to the quarterfinals to face reigning champions Toluca is on the line.
Two mouthwatering quarterfinals fixtures are already locked in. Cruz Azul will face Chivas in a tie that will see two of the most popular teams in the country do battle. Club América take on Monterrey in a repeat of the Apertura 2024 final.
Liga MX Apertura 2025 Playoffs: Schedule
All play-in games will be played between Nov. 19–23. Then, the two-legged home and away knockout rounds begin.
Quarterfinals
- First Leg: Nov. 26/Nov. 27
- Second Leg: Nov. 29/Nov. 30
Semifinals
- First Leg: Dec. 3/Dec. 4
- Second Leg: Dec. 6/Dec. 7
Final
- First Leg: Dec. 11
- Second Leg: Dec. 14
The only thing that could alter this schedule is if Cruz Azul make the final. As the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup winners, Cruz Azul will participate in the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup.
Nicolás Larcamón’s side will face the 2025 Copa Libertadores champions in the Derby of the America’s on Dec. 10.
So, if Cruz Azul are one of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 finalists, the final will be postponed until Dec. 25–28.