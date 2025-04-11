Lionel Messi and Inter Miami Close to Contract Extension, per Report
Talks of a contract extension for Lionel Messi at Inter Miami are at an advanced stage, per The Athletic.
When Messi joined the Herons in July 2023, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner signed a two and a half year contract that is set to expire at the end of the year. Messi and Inter Miami did not come to a new agreement before the start of the 2025 MLS season, but they are now close to inking a new deal.
The Athletic's David Ornstein reported that Messi "is now expected to sign" an extension with the Eastern Conference side. Although the terms of the deal are still being finalized, it looks like Messi will be around to play at Miami Freedom Park, Inter Miami's new home next season.
Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas recently gave some insight to FDP Radio Miami on Messi's contract situation.
"The stars are aligning for something great, for a beautiful future for the club and for Lionel. It’s solely his decision," Mas said. "I expect that within 60–90 days we’ll have to determine all of this. My hope has always been—and everything we’re doing—is to see Messi play at our new stadium in 2026. Hopefully, that happens."
A new contract for Messi would be a huge boost for both Inter Miami and MLS. Even at age 37, the Argentine is the Herons' best player and biggest draw. Messi leads the team with eight goals across all competitions this season, two of which came in Inter Miami's 3–1 comeback victory over LAFC in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals.
The superstar forward already broke two records this season as well. Not only did Messi become the fastest player to record 40 goal contributions in MLS, but he also became the club's all-time leader in goal contributions.
Despite his long list of individual accolades, Messi still has his sights set on bringing home silverware for Inter Miami. Since he joined the club, the Herons won the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 Supporters' Shield, but Inter Miami are still seeking to win their first ever MLS Cup.
The dream of lifting the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy remains a very real possibility as long as Messi remains on Inter Miami.