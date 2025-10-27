Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Battle Europe’s Best for Major Honor
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were both named as finalists for the 2025 FIFPRO Men’s World 11.
The two greats, who both missed out on nominations for the 2025 Ballon d’Or award, stand among the biggest superstars in the game on the 26-player shortlist for this year’s World 11.
The finalists, voted for by over 20,000 men’s footballers, are nearly all players dominating in Europe’s top five leagues. Reigning Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé and runner-up Lamine Yamal headline the list, along with Kylian Mbappé and Mohamed Salah.
In fact, there are only two individuals playing outside of Europe to make the shortlist: Messi and Ronaldo. The once arch rivals earned the nod for their standout performances with Inter Miami and Al Nassr respectively.
The 2025 FIFPRO Men’s World 11 factors in performances from July 15, 2024 to Aug. 3, 2025. During that time, Messi helped lift the Herons to the 2024 Supporters’ Shield. The Argentine also won the MLS MVP award.
Ronaldo, meanwhile, continued his dominance in the Saudi Pro League while also leading Portugal to UEFA Nations League glory over defending European champions Spain.
Will Messi and Ronaldo Make the 2025 FIFPRO Men’s World 11?
Despite Messi and Ronaldo making the shortlist, the odds are stacked against the two superstars to make the final 2025 FIFPRO Men’s World 11.
The six other forwards battling for a spot in this year’s World 11 are as follows:
- Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain, France)
- Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Norway)
- Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid, France)
- Raphinha (Barcelona, Brazil)
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, Egypt)
- Lamine Yamal (Barcelona, Spain)
It is hard to imagine Messi or Ronaldo earning more votes than the likes of Europe’s most dominant forwards from last season. Still, it is a testament to the two greats’ longevity and unparalleled skill that they still find themselves among the next generation of football’s brightest stars.
Plus, recent history is against the two legends. Last year, Messi was overlooked for the 2024 World 11 for the first time in 17 years. Ronaldo, meanwhile, has not featured since 2021.
Messi and Ronaldo will find out their fates on Monday, Nov. 3, when the official 2025 FIFPRO Men’s World 11 is revealed.