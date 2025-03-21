Lionel Messi Game Schedule 2025: Full Match List & Key Dates
In soccer, some things have be seen to be believed.
Take, for example, Diego Maradona's famous second goal against England in the quarterfinals of the 1986 World Cup—an electrifying solo run that saw him dribble past almost an entire team before slotting the ball into the net.
Or Zinedine Zidane’s stunning volley in the 2002 Champions League final, a moment of outrageous technique and composure that remains one of the greatest goals ever scored on the biggest stage.
But Lionel Messi is perhaps the finest example of all.
Widely regarded as the greatest soccer player of all time, the magical Argentine and his twinkling feet must be witnessed firsthand to be truly appreciated. No highlight reel or statistic can fully capture the genius of Messi in motion.
Fortunately, though he's now in his twilight years, there’s still time left for those who have yet to witness his magic—whether in the flesh or through a screen.
Here’s everywhere you can catch Messi setting the pitch alight for both Inter Miami and Argentina this year.
When Is Messi Playing for Inter Miami? Full 2025 Schedule
Messi and Inter Miami are competing on multiple fronts in 2025.
Not only are Javier Mascherano’s side aiming to defend its Supporters’ Shield in Major League Soccer—and perhaps go one better by winning the MLS Cup—but it is also taking part in the Concacaf Champions Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, and Leagues Cup.
Miami’s 2025 MLS season kicked off on Feb. 22 with a 2-2 draw against New York City FC. The regular season will run until Oct. 18, followed by the MLS Cup Playoffs—but only if Miami qualifies, of course.
Meanwhile, the team’s Concacaf Champions Cup campaign also began in February and, should Miami go all the way, will conclude with the final on Jun. 1.
As for the FIFA Club World Cup and Leagues Cup, those tournaments don’t kick off until Jun. 14 and Jul. 30, respectively, with each lasting around a month.
Here's a list of Inter Miami's upcoming fixtures across all competitions.
Upcoming Inter Miami Matches with Messi
Date
Opponent
Competition
Home/Away
Mar. 29
Philadelphia Union
MLS
H
Apr. 3
Los Angeles FC
Champions Cup
A
Apr. 7
Toronto FC
MLS
H
Apr. 10
Los Angeles FC
Champions Cup
H
Apr. 13
Chicago Fire
MLS
A
Apr. 19
Columbus Crew
MLS
A
Apr. 27
FC Dallas
MLS
H
May 4
New York Red Bulls
MLS
H
May 10
Minnesota United
MLS
A
May 15
San Jose Earthquakes
MLS
A
May 19
Orlando City
MLS
H
May 25
Philadelphia Union
MLS
A
May 29
CF Montreal
MLS
H
Where to Watch Messi’s Inter Miami Games?
All 34 of Inter Miami’s MLS regular-season games, plus any playoff and Leagues Cup matches, will stream exclusively on Apple TV via the MLS Season Pass, available through Apple TV, DIRECTV, and Comcast Xfinity.
For the Champions Cup, U.S. fans can watch on Fox Sports or FS1, while international coverage varies by region, including Tubi, TUDN, ViX, Fox Sports Mexico, ESPN, and Star+.
The FIFA Club World Cup will be broadcast on DAZN.
When Is Messi Playing for Argentina? Upcoming Fixtures
On top of an already busy schedule with Miami, Messi will also have to juggle international duty with Argentina this year.
All six of La Albiceleste's games in 2025 will be qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup—which is set to take place across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Here’s where and when those qualifiers will be played.
Upcoming Argentina Matches with Messi
Date
Opponent
Location
Jun. 4
Chile
TBD
Jun. 9
Colombia
TBD
Sep. 9
Venezuela
TBD
Sep. 14
Ecuador
TBD
Where to Watch Messi’s Argentina Matches
Messi’s Argentina games in 2025 will be available on various channels and streaming platforms, depending on your location.
In the U.S, Telemundo holds the Spanish-language broadcasting rights for Argentina’s World Cup qualifiers, while Fubo exclusively streams CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying matches, including Argentina’s fixtures.
In Argentina, fans can watch the games on TyC Sports and Telefe.
For international viewers, broadcasting rights vary by country. In Spain, for example, matches will be available on Movistar+, while in the United Kingdom, some games can be viewed on Premier Sports. Fans should check their local listings or official broadcaster websites for the most up-to-date information.