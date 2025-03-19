When are the International Breaks? 2025 Dates and Schedule
Throughout the year, domestic soccer takes several breaks to accommodate international competitions.
These stoppages, known as international breaks, can be for anything from friendly matches to qualifiers for major tournaments like the World Cup or Copa America.
For players involved, the breaks offer both a rewarding and challenging opportunity to showcase their skills on the global stage. Meanwhile, those not participating can use the time to rest and recover.
This year, FIFA, world soccer's governing body of soccer, has scheduled six separate international breaks.
Here’s everything you need to know about them, including when they occur and their purpose.
International Break Schedule for 2025
The first of FIFA's six international breaks in 2025 occurs in March, with teams worldwide competing in qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, and the UEFA Nations League.
Similar breaks will also take place in June, September, October, and November.
In addition, there is a separate break in June and July for the Gold Cup, North America's equivalent of the Copa America.
This year’s tournament will be hosted by the United States and Canada, featuring 16 teams from across North America, including the two host nations, Mexico, Jamaica, Costa Rica, and Saudi Arabia, who have been invited as guest participants.
Dates
Tournament(s)
Mar. 17 - Mar. 25
World Cup Qualifying/Gold Cup Qualifying/Nations League
Jun. 2 - Jun. 10
World Cup Qualifying/Nations League
Jun. 14 - Jul. 6
Gold Cup
Sep. 1 - Sep. 9
World Cup Qualifying
Oct. 6 - Oct. 14
World Cup Qualifying
Nov. 10 - Nov. 18
World Cup Qualifying
Why Are There International Breaks in Soccer?
International breaks allow players to compete in national team competitions like World Cup qualifiers and regional tournaments.
These breaks give teams time to train together as a group, build chemistry and prepare for upcoming events, while also giving clubs a chance to rest and recuperate without overlapping with domestic fixtures.
What Happens During an International Break?
During an international break, top soccer leagues like the Premier League, La Liga, and Major League Soccer typically pause to accommodate international fixtures, as most players selected for international duty come from these leagues.
Players called up for their national teams train and play with their respective countries, while those not selected rest during the break and continue training with their clubs.
Lower leagues, such as England's Championship or Spain's Segunda División, usually continue without interruption.
Controversies and Challenges of International Breaks
International breaks in soccer can stir controversy for various reasons and among different groups.
First and foremost, many domestic managers are concerned about the frequency of these breaks, as they present an additional risk of injury to their star players, which can negatively affect their team’s campaign.
Players share similar concerns. In November 2024, several England players, including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cole Palmer, and Phil Foden, withdrew from international duty due to supposed injuries.
Three Lions captain Harry Kane was among those who publicly questioned the drop-outs, with the Bayern Munich striker insisting that "England comes before club."
For fans, the frequent international breaks can also feel tiresome, especially when their country faces much weaker opposition, resulting in games that are often less competitive and seem to lack purpose.
Impact of International Breaks on Domestic Leagues
International breaks can have a significant impact on domestic leagues—whether they are paused or not.
A two-week break can disrupt a team's momentum, requiring them to start fresh when play resumes. Additionally, if players get injured while on international duty, it can have a severe impact, especially if they are one of their team's key men.
However, it’s not all negative. When domestic matches continue as usual, international breaks provide a great opportunity for squad players or youngsters to step in and make an impact—potentially allowing teams to unearth new stars.