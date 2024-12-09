Lionel Messi Left Out of 2024 FIFPRO Men's World 11 for First Time in 17 Years
The 2024 FIFPRO Men's World 11 features some of the biggest names in soccer, but eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi did not make the team for the first time in nearly two decades.
One week after FIFPRO announced the 26 finalists for this year's Men's World 11, professional soccer players from 70 countries across the globe casted their votes for the final lineup. The goalkeeper, three defenders, three midfielders and three forwards with the most votes earned a place in the 2024 FIFPRO Men's World 11. The final spot went to the outfield player with the next highest number of votes.
The 11 superstars chosen by 21,266 players all showed their class from the summer of 2023 to the summer of 2024 in three of Europe's top leagues. Noticeably missing from the lineup, though, is Messi. Despite winning Copa América 2024 with Argentina and excelling with Inter Miami, the 37-year-old did not earn enough votes to make the 2024 FIFPRO Men's World 11. Messi also was not nominated for the 2024 Ballon d'Or, but he is on the shortlist for this year's FIFA The Best Men’s Player award.
Messi had been a constant figure in the last 17 FIFPRO Men's World 11 lineups, yet he now joins Cristiano Ronaldo on the outside looking in. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is another notable player who missed the cut.
Check out who made the 2024 FIFPRO Men's World 11 over Messi, Ronaldo, Salah and more.
2024 FIFPRO Men's World 11 Revealed
Goalkeepers
- Ederson (Manchester City, Brazil)
Defenders
- Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid, Spain)
- Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid, Germany)
- Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Netherlands)
Midfielders
- Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, Belgium)
- Rodri (Manchester City, Spain)
- Toni Kroos (Real Madrid, Germany)
- Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid, England)
Forwards
- Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain/Real Madrid, France)
- Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Norway)
- Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid, Brazil)