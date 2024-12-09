Lionel Messi Left Out of 2024 FIFPRO Men's World 11 for First Time in 17 Years

Introducing the 2024 FIFPRO Men's #World11, chosen by 21,266 players 🌟



🇧🇷 Ederson



🇪🇸 @DaniCarvajal92

🇳🇱 @VirgilvDijk

🇩🇪 @ToniRuediger



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @BellinghamJude

🇧🇪 @KevinDeBruyne

🇩🇪 @ToniKroos

🇪🇸 Rodri



🇳🇴 @ErlingHaaland

🇫🇷 @KMbappe

🇧🇷 @ViniJr



By the players, for the players. pic.twitter.com/OoMcUZd3sK