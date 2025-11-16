Lionel Messi Sets New International Landmark in Latest Argentina Win
Lionel Messi set up Lautaro Martínez’s winner in Argentina’s 2–0 win over Angola on Friday, adding another entry to his personal record books.
The Argentine’s perfectly weighted pass in the 43rd minute was his ninth career assist for the Inter striker, tying his most assists for a single player for Argentina. Messi reached the same milestone with former teammates Gonzalo Higuaín and Sergio Agüero.
Just one more assist for Martínez will break the deadlock between the three players. Messi and Argentina’s current No. 9 would then have a small bit of history to go along with their international triumphs that include winning back-to-back Copa América titles and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner will have to wait until the new year to try and hit the new personal best, though, after Argentina’s international friendly with Australia, originally scheduled to unfold on Nov. 17, was postponed.
Still, Messi will be happy with his lone appearance for Argentina during the November international window. Along with his landmark assist to Martínez, the 38-year-old also got himself on the scoresheet in the 82nd minute, registering his 115th international goal in his 187th cap.
Messi Now Must Shift His Focus Back to Inter Miami
Without any more matches slated for Argentina during the November international window, Messi will now start gearing up for his return to domestic action with Inter Miami.
The Herons defeated Nashville SC in their Round One best-of-three series in the 2025 MLS Cup playoffs, punching their ticket to the Eastern Conference semifinals. Javier Mascherano’s men are set to face FC Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 23.
The pressure will be on Messi, who is the favorite to become the first player in MLS history to win back-to-back MVP awards, to get Inter Miami to their first-ever conference final. The Argentine comes into the fixture with 20 goal contributions in his last eight matches for both club and country.
A loss at TQL Stadium would not only dash the Herons’ MLS Cup dreams but also end Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba’s incredible careers in disappointment.