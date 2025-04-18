Lionel Messi Risks More Mexican Backlash by Dismissing Rivalry With Argentina
These days, it seems everywhere Lionel Messi goes, he's welcomed with praise and adoration. But there's a country where there's still polarizing opinions regarding the Argentine star: Mexico.
Messi reignited the fury of Mexican fans this week when he spoke on Argentina's rivalry with Mexico, or rather, how it's non-existent.
In an interview with Quique Wolff on Simplemente Futbol, Messi dismissed Argentina's rivalry with Mexico. "I don't know what happened with Mexicans, when this rivalry and their anger started," Messi said. "I think they [Mexicans] put themselves in a position to have a rivalry with us [Argentina] that doesn't really exist. There's no comparison between Argentina and Mexico."
The 2022 FIFA World Cup champion admitted he felt surprised at the anger of Mexican fans because he's "always felt very loved by the people of Mexico," adding that he "never disrespected anyone."
Messi recalled the goal he scored against Mexico during the 2022 Qatar World Cup and his passionate celebration that followed. "[The celebration] was more relief because of the importance of the goal, it wasn't against the people. The match was tense because Mexico always brings people everywhere, to World Cups and other competitions and I think it was the only game [during the 2022 World Cup] where you could feel, I don't know if there were more Mexicans than Argentinians [in the stands], but it was very even."
Aside from his goal in the 2022 World Cup, Messi has scored against Mexico on four other occasions, three of them came in friendly matches and the other one came in the 2007 Copa América semifinals. Messi has faced Mexico three times in his World Cup career and has won every meeting, so it's easy to understand why he doesn't see a rivalry existing.
Earlier this year, Messi and Inter Miami played Liga MX side Club América in the Herons' first game of 2025. After getting constantly booed by América fans, Messi scored a goal and stole the headlines with his celebration, as he appeared to remind Mexican fans of Argentina's win over El Tri in Qatar, plus the three World Cup trophies La Albiceleste has to Mexico's zero.
Inter Miami and Messi will face Vancouver Whitecaps in the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals. If they get past their MLS foe and advance, they'll face a Liga MX side in Tigres or Cruz Azul in the final, meaning Messi will travel to Mexico to face the hostility of the Mexican crowd.