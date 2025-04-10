When Are the Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinals?
The Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals, featuring two MLS sides and two Liga MX sides, are swiftly approaching.
The Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals concluded with several thrilling matches. Inter Miami rallied a three-goal comeback against LAFC to punch their tickets to the semifinals. Waiting for the Herons are Vancouver Whitecaps, a team that bagged a 93rd minute winner against Pumas UNAM to advance to the semifinals.
The other side of the bracket features an all-Liga MX semifinal. Cruz Azul defeated Club América in the quarterfinals, a result not many saw coming, and now will face a Tigres UANL side they know well. Tigres knocked out LA Galaxy, the defending MLS Cup champions, to secure their spot in the semifinals.
The good news for fans is that they will not have to wait much longer to see these two semifinal ties kick off.
The Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals will unfold across two legs in late April. Check out the full semifinal schedule below:
Inter Miami vs. Vancouver Whitecaps
- First Leg: Tuesday, Apr. 22
- Second Leg: Tuesday, Apr. 29
Cruz Azul vs. Tigres UANL
- First Leg: Tuesday, Apr. 22
- Second Leg: Tuesday, Apr. 29
For Inter Miami, the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals comes three days after a tough match with Columbus Crew in MLS. Vancouver Whitecaps, meanwhile, will play the Herons three days after they clash with St. Louis CITY.
Cruz Azul face off with Toluca in Liga MX right before their Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal tie. Tigres have the much more difficult task of playing Pumas three days before the first leg of the semifinals; Vancouver needed a stoppage time winner to get past Pumas in the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals.
The two sides that come out on top of the semifinals will secure their places in the Concacaf Champions Cup final, unfolding on Sunday, June 1.