Lionel Messi Scores First MLS Goal of 2025: His Best Inter Miami Goal Ever?
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi has scored plenty of good-looking goals in his career, but did he score his best in MLS on Matchday 4?
Trailing by a goal against Atlanta United in the first half of their Sunday match, Messi stole a ball as Bartosz Slisz tried to play out of the back and quickly sidestepped Derrick Williams before dribbling through and chipping a finish over Brad Guzan to bring the game level at 1–1 in the 20th minute.
Just look at that here: It was near perfection from the Argentine No. 10, hitting the MLS scoresheet for the first time in 2025, with what might be the best goal he’s scored since joining the Herons midway through the 2023 season.
Despite missing Inter Miami’s last two MLS matches, wins against Houston Dynamo and Charlotte FC, Messi has been as advertised throughout his time in the league. On Matchday 1, he became the fastest player to 40 goal contributions in league history, posting two assists as Miami drew New York City FC 2–2.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S INTER MIAMI WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
In 2024, Messi scored 20 goals and 16 assists in just 19 matches, chasing Christian Benteke for the MLS Golden Boot, only for the D.C. United striker to end it.
After falling out of the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs to Atlanta in a best-of-three series, Messi and Miami came into their matchup with some extra vigor and bounced back quickly after allowing an initial goal to Emmanuel Latte Lath–who’s $22 million transfer fee is the highest incoming price in MLS history.
Messi has scored plenty of other good-looking goals, in MLS but Sunday’s might be the most skilled. Now healthy after some fatigue to start the season, Messi will join Argentina’s national team camp for two World Cup qualifying games next week against Uruguay and Brazil.