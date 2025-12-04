Lionel Messi Unleashes 2026 World Cup Bombshell
Lionel Messi revealed there is a chance he will only be “watching” the 2026 FIFA World Cup unfold instead of leading Argentina’s title defense in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, who will turn 39 during next summer’s tournament, is in line to become the first player in history to feature in six World Cups, along with Cristiano Ronaldo.
Yet Messi admitted in a sit-down interview with ESPN that there is no guarantee he will participate in the upcoming competition, though it is his desire to once again represent his country on soccer’s biggest stage.
“I hope I can be there. I’ve said before that I’d love to be there,” Messi said. “At worst, I’ll be there watching it live, but it will be special.
“The World Cup is special for everyone, for any country—especially for us, because we live it in a completely different way.”
Argentina claimed their third World Cup in 2022, defeating France in a thrilling penalty shootout. The victory saw Messi, who bagged a brace in the final and took home the Golden Ball, finally lift the one trophy that eluded him throughout his legendary career.
Messi: Argentina Must ‘Take Advantage’ of World Cup Opportunity
Even if Messi does not feature for the defending world champions at next summer’s tournament, he fully believes in the Argentina national team, who followed up their World Cup triumph with winning Copa América 2024.
“The truth is we have extraordinary players, and it’s been shown for years—especially the desire and excitement since [Lionel] Scaloni took over,” Messi said.
“The mentality everyone has. It’s a squad full of winners, with strong mindsets, who want to win more, and that’s contagious. You see it in training, in matches. You see them train and they give everything.
“Argentina need to take advantage of this moment. Coming off winning the World Cup gives you confidence and relief to prepare competitions differently.”
Argentina, who reside in Pot 1, will find out their group stage opponents for the 2026 World Cup on Friday. The all-important draw takes place at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.
Less than 24 hours after the draw unfolds, Messi will play in his first-ever MLS Cup final. Inter Miami host the Vancouver Whitecaps in a battle to claim the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy on Saturday afternoon.