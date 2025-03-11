Liverpool 0–1 PSG: Champions League Player Ratings as Reds Eliminated
Liverpool were eliminated from the Champions League on Tuesday by Paris Saint-Germain on penalties.
PSG scored the only goal of regulation in through Ousmane Dembele as both sides traded blows all night. The high intensity of the first leg carried through to the second, but both sides struggled to put the ball in the back of the net.
Nuno Mendes was superb all night in attack and defense for PSG holding Mohamed Salah to half chances. And, after 120 minutes of play, neither side emerged a winner leading to a penalty shootout.
Gianluigi Donnarumma was unbelievable saving two penalties in the shootout as PSG eliminated the reds from the Champions League. PSG tested this Liverpool side like none have so far this season and deservedly advance to the quarterfinals. They face the winner of Aston Villa and Club Brugge, though a return to England seems likely as Unai Emery's team hold a two goal lead heading into the second leg. Perhaps a showdown with the former PSG boss is up next.
For the Reds, focus now shifts to winning the Carabao Cup final and closing out a Premier League title race they convincingly lead in.
Liverpool player ratings below.
Liverpool Player Ratings vs. PSG (4-2-3-1)
Ratings provided by Fotmob
Players
Ratings
GK: Alisson
8.0/10
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold
6.8/10
CB: Ibrahima Konaté
7.3/10
CB: Virgil van Dijk
7.3/10
LB: Andy Robertson
6.8/10
DM: Ryan Gravenberch
5.8/10
DM: Alexis Mac Allister
8.0/10
RW: Mohamed Salah
7.0/10
AM: Dominik Szoboszlai
7.6/10
LW: Luis Díaz
7.0/10
ST: Diogo Jota
5.7/10
SUB: Jarell Quansah (73' for Alexander-Arnold)
6.6/10
SUB: Darwin Núñez (46' for Jota)
5.9/10
SUB: Curtis Jones (91' for Mac Allister)
5.6/10
SUB: Cody Gakpo (101' for Diaz)
5.8/10
SUB: Harvey Elliott (106' for Szoboszlai)
6.2/10
SUB: Wataru Endo (111' for Konate)
N/A