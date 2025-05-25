Liverpool 1–1 Crystal Palace: Takeaways From Emotional Afternoon at Anfield
Mohamed Salah's late strike ensured Premier League champions Liverpool signed off a memorable season with a 1–1 draw against Crystal Palace.
In a party atmosphere on Merseyside aided by the visit of the FA Cup winners, Ismaïla Sarr's early goal looked like it would prove the difference after Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch was sent off midway through the second half.
However, Premier League Golden Boot winner Salah smashed in his 29th goal of the season six minutes from time, sparking scenes of joy inside Anfield as the fans inside the stadium prepared to celebrate the title in a way they couldn't in 2020.
Alexander-Arnold wounds healed by last outing
After Trent Alexander-Arnold was roundly booed after emerging as a substitute against Arsenal and then failed to take to the pitch in the 3–2 defeat at Brighton, it seemed that he had already played his last game for Liverpool.
But Arne Slot took the brave decision to involve him at half-time here, a move that not only improved his team but also allowed Anfield to bury the hatchet. Unlike against the Gunners, the vice-captain received sizeable cheers from all four sides of the stadium, as well as each time he went close to fans to take a corner.
Clearly, many remain unhappy with Alexander-Arnold's decision and won't be wishing him well at Real Madrid, but this felt like a deserved recognition of everything he has achieved for his boyhood club.
The U-turn was completed during Liverpool's title celebrations, with an emotional Alexander-Arnold vociferously cheered as he collected his medal before he received another rousing reception holding the trophy aloft in front of the Kop.
Liverpool's recent form shows strength of Premier League
Since clinching the league against Tottenham, Liverpool have managed a fairly uninspiring return of two defeats and two draws.
And if you are one of those who believes this has been a poor Premier League season won almost by default, then you might wish to point to these results as proof of that fact. However, the reality is that the Reds' form only shows how good you have to be to win a competition in which, if you let your foot off the gas even slightly, you will be punished.
The Premier League is arguably as strong as it has ever been, and so to win it remains an incredible achievement.
More to come from Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace
Of course, there is no better proof of the depth of the league than Crystal Palace, who have finished 12th and yet end the season as first-time FA Cup winners under Oliver Glasner.
The Eagles are disciplined, tenacious in the challenge, and brilliantly set up, but they are also in possession of unbelievable quality from back to front. They must ensure they keep hold of as many key men as possible—Eberechi Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta the two obvious names that spring to mind—and continue a theme of recent smart recruitment when the transfer window opens.
Should they do that, then they can continue to go from strength to strength under the impressive Glasner.