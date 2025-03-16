Liverpool 1–2 Newcastle United: Player Ratings as Reds Stunned in Carabao Cup Final
Liverpool lost in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday to Newcastle United suffering heartbreak twice in a week.
Just five days after being eliminated from the Champions League by PSG, Liverpool took part in their third Carabao Cup final in four seasons. Despite injuries to key defenders, Arne Slot's side were still favored against a dangerous Newcastle United side. The Reds looked apprehensive in attack throughout the first half as Newcastle matched their intensity from kick-off. Then, Dan Burn stunned the Liverpool fans in attendance with a goal during stoppage time.
Just eight minutes out of the tunnel in the second half, Alexander Isak made them pay with a second goal. The Newcastle fans in attendance erupted as their talisman celebrated in front of them. Slot made changes in the second half, but they still failed to find a way past Nick Pope for most of the game. Federico Chiesa scored in second half stoppage time to give Liverpool a brief lifeline, though it was too little too late.
The result marked the first time in nearly 70 years that Newcastle United have won a domestic trophy. A true accomplishment and redemption after falling to Manchester United two seasons ago.
The Premier League title race is all Liverpool have to focus on now considering they're out of the FA Cup as well. Their lead was cut down to 12 points on the weekend, but they remain heavy favorites.
Liverpool player ratings below.
Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Newcastle United (4-2-3-1)
Ratings provided by Fotmob
Players
Ratings
GK: Caiomhin Kelleher
7.2/10
RB: Jarell Quansah
6.0/10
CB: Ibrahima Konaté
6.1/10
CB: Virgil van Dijk
6.2/10
LB: Andy Robertson
6.3/10
DM: Ryan Gravenberch
6.5/10
DM: Alexis Mac Allister
6.1/10
RW: Mohamed Salah
6.4/10
AM: Dominik Szoboszlai
6.1/10
LW: Luis Díaz
6.3/10
ST: Diogo Jota
6.1/10
SUB: Curtis Jones (57' for Konate)
6.6/10
SUB: Darwin Núñez (57' for Jota)
6.0/10
SUB: Cody Gakpo (67' for Mac Allister)
6.0/10
SUB: Harvey Elliott (74' for Diaz)
7.3/10
SUB: Federico Chiesa (74' for Gravenberch)
7.5/10