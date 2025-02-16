Liverpool 2–1 Wolves: Player Ratings As the Reds Hold Off Wolves at Anfield
Liverpool got back to winning ways in the Premier League with a 2–1 victory over Wolves.
After dropping points against Everton in a chaotic Merseyside derby, Liverpool came into their match against Wolves with three points on the mind. It only took 15 minutes for the Reds to take a 1–0 lead through Luis Díaz. The Colombian made a searing run down the left side of the pitch and found Mohamed Salah inside the box. Salah played a ball meant for Diogo Jota, but a bit of luck sent the ball back to Díaz, who scored with his hip.
Díaz then won his side a penalty with another brilliant run into the box. Wolves goalkeeper José Sá came off his line and took down the winger, prompting an immediate whistle from the referee. Salah stepped up to the spot and buried his 23rd Premier League goal of the season.
Liverpool came out of the tunnel hungry for a third goal, but Arne Slot's men could not find the back of the net. Instead, it was Wolves that got themselves on the scoresheet in the 67th minute. Matheus Cunha curled in a lovely left-footed shot from just outside the box that got Wolves back in the game at Anfield.
Wolves could not find an equalizer, though, and Liverpool walked away with all three points. The Reds maintain their seven-point lead atop the Premier League table while Wolves remain in 17th place.
Check out the player ratings from the match below.
Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Wolves (4-2-3-1)
Players
Ratings
GK: Alisson
6.5/10
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold
7.1/10
CB: Ibrahima Konaté
6.7/10
CB: Virgil van Dijk
7.5/10
LB: Andrew Robertson
6.9/10
CM: Ryan Gravenberch
7/10
CM: Alexis Mac Allister
7.1/10
RW: Mohamed Salah
7.5/10
AM: Dominik Szoboszlai
6.8/10
LW: Luis Díaz
8/10
ST: Diogo Jota
6.3/10
SUB: Jarell Quansah (46' for Konaté)
6.5/10
SUB: Conor Bradley (64' for Alexander-Arnold)
6.2/10
SUB: Darwin Núñez (64' for Jota)
5.8/10
SUB: Wataru Endō (71' for Díaz)
6/10