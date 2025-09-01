Report: Liverpool Agree Marc Guehi Fee, Structure of Deal Revealed
Marc Guéhi is reported to be undergoing a medical after Liverpool agreed a deal to sign the Crystal Palace centre back.
Liverpool made a bid for Guéhi at the weekend, sparking a desperate response from Palace manager Oliver Glasner, who urged chairman Steve Parish to walk back on his admission that he would look to sell the defender this summer if he did not extend his contract, which has just one year left to run.
Since then, however, Palace have been looking to sign a replacement for Guéhi, entering the race for Brighton & Hove Albion’s Igor Julio and approving Guéhi’s sale as a result.
The Liverpool ECHO’s Paul Gorst first revealed that Guéhi was undergoing a medical in London just hours before the transfer deadline, remaining in England’s capital city to try and speed through the process.
Confirmation of an agreement soon followed. The Athletic state a deal worth £35 million ($47.3 million) has been struck to take Guéhi to Anfield at the end of a stunning transfer window from Liverpool.
However, Liverpool have been left sweating by fresh revelations of issues on Palace’s side. The Times note their search for a replacement has proven problematic, with the deal for Igor believed to have fallen through just hours before the deadline.
The Reds are already working towards a deal to sign Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak for a British record fee of £125 million, while Harvey Elliott is expected to depart for Aston Villa on a loan with obligation to buy.
Talks with Guéhi centred around his desire for a prominent role this season. The young defender is focused on earning a spot in England’s squad for next summer’s World Cup and was thought to be prepared to see out his Palace contract if he felt as though remaining with the Eagles was best for his international aspirations.
At Anfield, Guéhi will battle Ibrahima Konaté for the starting spot alongside Virgil van Dijk. Konaté is in the final 12 months of his own contract and is understood to be a priority target for Real Madrid in the summer of 2026.