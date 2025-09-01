‘No Deal’—Liverpool Sent Firm Marc Guehi Warning As Deadline Nears
Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has confirmed the club have not yet accepted a bid from Liverpool for centre back Marc Guéhi, urging the Eagles to rebuff all offers before the transfer window closes.
Liverpool lodged a bid for Guéhi at the weekend worth a reported £35 million ($47.3 million) as they seek to end their record-setting transfer window in style, but the 25-year-old did not let the speculation impact his performance as he dazzled in Sunday’s 3–0 win over Aston Villa.
Palace chairman Steve Parish has publicly confessed he will entertain offers for Guéhi this summer as the defender has entered the final year of his contract, insisting the Eagles cannot afford to lose him for free in 2026. But Glasner has repeatedly warned those above him that selling Guéhi now would be a huge mistake.
“There is no deal,” Glasner told his latest press conference as he once again reiterated his belief that selling Guéhi should not even be under consideration.
"We have to [keep Guehi] if we want to play a successful season. We had a fantastic start, unbeaten in these six games, winning the Community Shield. Goal number two was qualifying for the group stage of the Conference League and we did it. I told the players it was a good start, for a great start we need to win here and this is what the players did.
“But it’s just a start. The first step is made. And for playing a successful season we need Marc. It’s not possible within one day to find the replacement who can play immediately in the Premier League. When you see our defensive setup, this is our foundation, everybody knows exactly what he has to do, everybody can rely on each other. Marc isn’t a small part in this, he’s our captain.
“We have to keep him. I told this to the chairman. It’s not for me. I like Marc, he’s such a professional player, and is such a nice guy but it’s for the future of Crystal Palace, it’s for playing a successful season. We have to keep him. We’ve talked about this situation and said, ‘OK, we’re just selling Marc if we have the right replacement’. If we don’t have the right replacement, for me it’s clear to keep him.”
Guéhi spoke to Sky Sports after the final whistle to offer an update which has left many Palace fans questioning what the future may hold.
“I’m a south London boy, grew up in south London and captained the club from a young age,” he explained. “They have been fantastic to me and my family. It’s a pleasure to play for this club.
“I’m OK. I don’t like the limelight. I’m glad I have a good club and good teammates around me. When you focus on what is important, the football, it makes it a bit easier.”
Tied to Guéhi’s future is that of Joe Gomez. Fabrizio Romano claims AC Milan are looking to strike a deal and are confident of being able to reach an agreement with Liverpool, but the Reds will only authorise his departure if they can bring Guéhi in first.