‘I’m Honoured’—Liverpool Complete Eighth Summer Signing, Confirm Shirt Number
Liverpool have made centre back Giovanni Leoni their eighth first-team signing of the summer, taking their spending for this transfer window hurtling towards the £300 million ($406.7 million) mark.
The towering 18-year-old defender has agreed a long-term contract with the club and will wear the No. 15 shirt last occupied by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, vacant since 2023.
“I’m very happy to be here. It’s a really great sensation and I’m honoured to be here,” Leoni told the club’s official website. “A lot [of excitement]. I’m so honoured. I was very happy [about Liverpool being interested]. When I saw this I said, ‘Wow, this is crazy.’ I’m very happy’.”
Leoni added: “It’s not possible to say no to this club. [It was] easy—because it’s one of the best clubs in the world. I didn’t say no!”
Liverpool are understood to have agreed a deal with Parma worth £30 million ($40.7 milllion) inclusive of add-ons for the young Italian, who made 17 Serie appearances in the second half of last season.
Leoni previously made his breakthrough at Padova in Italy’s lower leagues, before a critical loan with Sampdoria in Serie B accelerated his rapid rise.
He is potentially already Liverpool’s third choice centre back, behind established starters Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté, and ahead of injury-prone Joe Gomez.
Doak Set to Join Bournemouth
As Liverpool and Bournemouth prepare to meet in the opening game of the new Premier League season, the clubs are doing business on a deal for winger Ben Doak.
The 19-year-old Scotland international is on the cusp of leaving Anfield for the Cherries in what is reported to be a sizeable £25 million ($33.9 million) transfer.
Doak made 10 first-team appearances for Liverpool, having joined the club’s academy ranks from Celtic in 2022. He spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough in the Championship.